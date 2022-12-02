Read full article on original website
Related
Former Wapak utility clerk charged with theft, tampering
WAPAKONETA — A former Wapakoneta utility clerk has been indicted on 15 felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of more than $150,000 from the city, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office and the Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office jointly announced Friday that Christine...
Former Wapakoneta utility clerk indicted on 15 felony counts
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former utility clerk in Auglaize County has been indicted on 15 felony counts. According to a release, a grand jury indicted Christine Steinke on 15 charges related to more than $150,000 in theft from the city of Wapakoneta. Steinke served as a utility clerk in the Wapakoneta Utilities Department. An […]
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man indicted for attempted murder
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly severely beating a woman last month. 42-year-old Brandon Treece was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. According to the police incident report, officers responded to an assault call on November 18th, where a woman came to the door with injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital. She named Treece as the person that hurt her and he may have a machete. Officers arrested Treece at another residence. He is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal
LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
Arson suspect to go to trial
LIMA — A Lima man charged in the June 2020 fire of a Shawnee Township home will face a jury in January after a judge denied his request to fire his lawyer. Jason Raines, 53, is charged with second-degree felony aggravated arson with co-defendant Timothy Messer, 65. Raines said on Friday he has not had as much communication with defense attorney Kirk McVay as he would like.
Bond raised for accused drug trafficker
LIMA — The bond for a Lima man charged with ten drug-related crimes among others was reinstated with stricter conditions after a hearing on Thursday. Travon Thomas, 35, is accused of taking part in fentanyl, cocaine and heroin trafficking and having guns while under disability from April 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, according to the indictment. He is also charged with first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
FIGHT: An officer was assigned as the School Resource Officer at the Greenville City Schools k-8 building. During this time, the officer was called to investigate a physical fight that occurred in the gym on the 5-8 side of the school building. It was determined to be mutual combat. Citations were prepared and later voided due to the school not wishing to pursue charges but school discipline only.
wktn.com
One Sentenced in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Bryan C. Smith was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30
Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
Ottoville man sentenced for Putnam meth sales
OTTAWA — A man who earlier this year on successive days sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant from his Ottoville home was sentenced Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to 54 months in prison. Broc Baughman, 32, received an identical sentence just 24 hours earlier in Paulding County...
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
Man robs local bank with note; Police seek information from public for identity of suspect
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Police Department and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the identity of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) social media page. The robbery occurred at the LCNB branch on...
Jury finds man guilty of killing Germantown man
DAYTON — A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Dayton man accused of murder in the killing of a Germantown man earlier this year. The Montgomery County Common Pleas jury found Christopher Debord guilty on all 16 charges he was facing, including aggravated murder. News Center 7 was in the courtroom Thursday for closing arguments and the verdict.
hometownstations.com
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
Waldick: ‘It has been an honor’
LIMA — Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick will be passing the baton as he becomes a judge for the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals. Waldick won the seat in the November’s general election. After serving for 18 years, he said it is time for the next generation to take over.
hometownstations.com
Allen County law enforcement and fire departments deliver Christmas gifts
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Across Allen County, police, sheriff, and fire departments arrived at children's homes to spread holiday cheer. The Cops and Kids program has been going on for over ten years. Departments from all over the county make deliveries of Christmas gifts and food to families in their jurisdictions. The Lima Police Department delivered to twelve families and brought Mr. and Mrs. Claus along to greet the kids and ask them what they wanted for Christmas. Families were chosen based on need or recent trauma. The LPD loves the positive impact this tradition leaves on the kids.
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
Man shot in Springfield: Police seek video
Over the course of the investigation, police say they have been informed there may be video of the incident.
Comments / 0