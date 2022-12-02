Where to recycle broken lights in Dayton

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s time to decorate for Christmas and put up the lights, but what do you do with the strands that no longer work?

Five Rivers Metro Parks is coordinating with Cohen Recycling to provide locations residents can drop off unwanted strands of Christmas lights for recycling.

“The partnership we have with Cohen allows us to help people be more sustainable during the holidays when people generally send the most waste to the landfill,” said Tim Pritchard, Five Rivers MetroParks’ sustainability coordinator. “It’s really easy to do something good for yourself and the environment in one trip. Plan a park outing where there is a lights recycling bin, drop off your lights and enjoy some time outdoors.”

This is the fourth year that the Metroparks has offered this program, the release said. Last year, they collected 7,400 pounds of lights.

Recycling bins were placed at six Metroparks locations on Thursday, December 1, and will remain there until March 1. According to the release, all lights should be loose and not in bags or boxes. The bins will be at the following locations

Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin is located outside the Visitor Center entrance.

Sugarcreek MetroPark, 4178 Conference Rd., Bellbrook: Recycling bin is located at the main parking lot entrance under the kiosk.

Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the front of the main building.

Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin located at the education building at the Possum Creek Farm.

Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. Recycling bin is located outside the Visitor Center entrance.

2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the northwest entrance and is accessible anytime.

Cohen Recycling will make a donation to the Five Rivers Metro Parks Foundation based on the number of lights recycled, the release said.

