Leo Messi scored the opening goal of the match. Lionel Messi's last chance to win the World Cup is still alive after Argentina won 2-1 in the first knockout game against Australia to set up a quarterfinal date with the Netherlands Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Lionel Scaloni's team won with a convincing performance against the Socceroos, despite some late wobbles against one of the surprises of the tournament so far. The start of the match wasn't as easy might have been expected. Argentina and Australia were both defensive and careful to not concede the opening goal. It was Leo Messi's magic left foot that was needed to open the scoring in such a game and that happened after thirty-five minutes as the Argentinian star scored with the first shot of the game.

1 DAY AGO