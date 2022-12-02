Read full article on original website
Related
Portugal coach upset with Ronaldo's actions vs. South Korea, won't confirm status vs. Switzerland
According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Santos wouldn't confirm whether the star forward would be playing in the team's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Dawson wrote Monday morning that when Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute of Friday's 2-1 defeat, he looked "visibly frustrated," and cameras caught him seeming to say "he's in a rush to sub me."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match
It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
In a London restaurant, Senegalese hold heads high despite England disappointment
Lions of Teranga fans gathered with cautious optimism, but left with hopes lost and eyes on the next African Cup Nations
BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he "really didn't like" Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
NBC Philadelphia
Ivan Perišić Scores Equalizer for Croatia Vs. Japan in Round of 16
The reigning World Cup runners-up are on the board in the round of 16. Ivan Perišić drew Croatia level with Japan at 1-1 with a goal in the 55th minute of Monday’s knockout stage match. Dejan Lovren delivered a gorgeous cross into the box, and Perišić directed a header past Japan’s Shūichi Gonda and into the back of the net.
CBS Sports
LIVE score: Japan vs. Croatia World Cup game heads to extra time; updates from round of 16 action, bracket
Japan and the 2018 World Cup finalists are into extra time. Monday's showdown between Japan and Croatia in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in extra time after the two teams played the first 90 minutes out to a 1-1 draw at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. It's the first match from this tournament to go to extra time. If the match is tied after extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty-kick shootout.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi, Argentina defeat Australia, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with Argentina defeating Australia 2-1 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, in the tournament's second match of the round of 16. Argentina will face the Netherlands, which defeated the United States on Saturday, in the quarterfinals on Dec....
Olivier Giroud praised for silencing critics to break goalscoring record
The France striker scored his 52nd goal to help secure a 3-1 win over Poland and eclipse a record previously held by Thierry Henry
BBC
Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months
United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
BBC
Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1
Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
CBS Sports
World Cup: England's free-scoring forwards catch fire at the right time, but France now stand in the way
Hungary's record of 27 goals at a single World Cup is probably just about safe, but make no mistake: England are coming for the Qatar scoring title. With four games played, Gareth Southgate's side have already already matched the tally of the 2006 world champions and blown by Spain's tally on the way to glory in South Africa four years later. England have 12 goals to their name at the World Cup. No one else has hit double figures.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
For Cisse, World Cup as coach much harder than as captain
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — As captain, Aliou Cisse led Senegal to victory over the defending World Cup champions and all the way to the quarterfinals, matching Africa’s best run in its first appearance at the tournament. As coach, Cisse is finding the World Cup much, much tougher.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup, Brazil injury update: Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles join Neymar on the sidelines for South Korea
The injuries are piling up for Brazil. Among the favorites to win the tournament, Brazil were already without Neymar, Alex Sandro, and Danilo for their disappointing loss to Cameroon Friday and they'll be joined on the sideline by Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus. The duo picked up knee injuries during...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 result: Argentina advance to quarterfinals as Lionel Messi scores in win over Australia
Leo Messi scored the opening goal of the match. Lionel Messi's last chance to win the World Cup is still alive after Argentina won 2-1 in the first knockout game against Australia to set up a quarterfinal date with the Netherlands Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Lionel Scaloni's team won with a convincing performance against the Socceroos, despite some late wobbles against one of the surprises of the tournament so far. The start of the match wasn't as easy might have been expected. Argentina and Australia were both defensive and careful to not concede the opening goal. It was Leo Messi's magic left foot that was needed to open the scoring in such a game and that happened after thirty-five minutes as the Argentinian star scored with the first shot of the game.
UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
Comments / 0