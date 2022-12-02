Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
mocomotive.com
Parades, festivals highlight weekend holiday events around Montgomery County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Santa’s big day approaches, holiday festivities continue across Montgomery County. Perhaps the grandest weekend of the holiday season locally is the second weekend of December when the city of Conroe and city of Montgomery have their Christmas parades and holiday festivals.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Food Bank fights against hunger with Stock The Sleigh Community Food and Funds Drive
After the month long “Stock The Sleigh” community food and funds drive, Montgomery County Food Bank invited the community to attend the festive Drop-Off Event on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 4-7 p.m. From November 1 through December 2, 2022, the community was invited to get involved in...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
bluebonnetnews.com
Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney
Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
mocomotive.com
Stock the Sleigh: Last day for Montgomery County Food Bank fundraiser
It’s the last day for the Montgomery County Food Bank’s annual fundraiser Stock the Sleigh! Come up to the food bank today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family for photos with Santa, fun, games, snacks and a light display, and bring along your non-perishable items or cash donations! Help the food bank meet their 1 million meal goal for 2022!
Click2Houston.com
Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth
HOUSTON – Graham William Reid is now a familiar name and face when it comes to cat torture allegations in the Houston area -- now in two counties. KPRC 2 reported on the incredibly graphic details of the accusations aimed against Reid in 2021, and now, he’s charged again -- all while out on bond in the gruesome Fort Bend County case.
International Business Times
Man Throws Husky Pup From 2nd Floor To Concrete Ground, Incident Caught On Camera
A little puppy was flung from a second-floor window in Houston, Texas, and went plummeting in a 15-foot drop to the hard concrete ground. The freak incident that occurred Tuesday was caught on video and shared publicly by the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Investigators...
fox26houston.com
Stolen inflatable Christmas reindeer returned to owner for massive reward
HOUSTON - A giant inflatable reindeer was returned to a Houston family after being reported as stolen from their front yard earlier this week. "[We’re] excited to have it back," said Ernest Fuhrman. "I got him up immediately." The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard early...
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
Click2Houston.com
Search continues for missing UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say
HOUSTON – Investigators continue the search for a University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip. Aamir Ali, 22, went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas, which is northeast of San Antonio, for the weekend. He was last seen around 9 p.m., Friday,...
Houston man offers $2,000 reward for return of stolen inflatable holiday yard decoration
HOUSTON — Brazen thieves were caught on camera stealing holiday décor in a northwest Houston neighborhood early Thursday morning. The two thieves took an inflatable Rudolph from the lawn of a home near TC Jester and the North Loop. The homeowners have put out a $2,000 reward for Rudolph's return.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Fall Flea Market raises funds for Villages’ Scholarships and Programs
The Woodlands Fall Flea Market was held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Town Center Parking Garage, located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. View photos from the event on the...
fox26houston.com
Porch pirates striking this holiday season in Harris County, some will be surprised
HOUSTON - This holiday season delivery drivers seem to be working non-stop but unfortunately, so are porch pirates. In fact, two accused package thieves were just arrested in north Harris County. One guy who was arrested is believed to have hit about 12 houses, stealing packages from the porch and items from open garages, all while he was out on bond for a robbery charge.
Pct. 4: Cleaning crew finds grenade inside home in N. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A bomb squad safely removed a hand grenade found at a home in the Westfield area, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at a home on Woodchurch Lane just north of Cypress Creek Parkway. Precinct 4 said a cleaning...
mocomotive.com
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
Click2Houston.com
2 motorcyclists struck by hit-and-run driver on Highway 36 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
NEEDVILLE, Texas – A man was taken into custody after two motorcycles were struck during a hit-and-run incident Sunday on Highway 36, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about several motorcycles hit in an...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank opens Amazon-funded pantry at Conroe school campus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new food pantry at Travis Intermediate School in Conroe ISD will allow the students most in need to focus on school, not hunger, officials there said. “There are many families that, because of current economic situations or just…
KHOU
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
2 People Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fort Bend County (Fort Bend County, TX)
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reported a hit-and-run accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 36 at around 4:30 p.m. According to the officials, an SUV had collided with two motorcycles and attempted to flee the scene.
Comments / 0