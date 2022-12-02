ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
mocomotive.com

Parades, festivals highlight weekend holiday events around Montgomery County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Santa’s big day approaches, holiday festivities continue across Montgomery County. Perhaps the grandest weekend of the holiday season locally is the second weekend of December when the city of Conroe and city of Montgomery have their Christmas parades and holiday festivals.
bluebonnetnews.com

Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
mocomotive.com

Stock the Sleigh: Last day for Montgomery County Food Bank fundraiser

It’s the last day for the Montgomery County Food Bank’s annual fundraiser Stock the Sleigh! Come up to the food bank today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family for photos with Santa, fun, games, snacks and a light display, and bring along your non-perishable items or cash donations! Help the food bank meet their 1 million meal goal for 2022!
Click2Houston.com

Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth

HOUSTON – Graham William Reid is now a familiar name and face when it comes to cat torture allegations in the Houston area -- now in two counties. KPRC 2 reported on the incredibly graphic details of the accusations aimed against Reid in 2021, and now, he’s charged again -- all while out on bond in the gruesome Fort Bend County case.
International Business Times

Man Throws Husky Pup From 2nd Floor To Concrete Ground, Incident Caught On Camera

A little puppy was flung from a second-floor window in Houston, Texas, and went plummeting in a 15-foot drop to the hard concrete ground. The freak incident that occurred Tuesday was caught on video and shared publicly by the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Investigators...
fox26houston.com

Stolen inflatable Christmas reindeer returned to owner for massive reward

HOUSTON - A giant inflatable reindeer was returned to a Houston family after being reported as stolen from their front yard earlier this week. "[We’re] excited to have it back," said Ernest Fuhrman. "I got him up immediately." The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard early...
fox26houston.com

Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged

HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
fox26houston.com

Porch pirates striking this holiday season in Harris County, some will be surprised

HOUSTON - This holiday season delivery drivers seem to be working non-stop but unfortunately, so are porch pirates. In fact, two accused package thieves were just arrested in north Harris County. One guy who was arrested is believed to have hit about 12 houses, stealing packages from the porch and items from open garages, all while he was out on bond for a robbery charge.
KHOU

Pct. 4: Cleaning crew finds grenade inside home in N. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A bomb squad safely removed a hand grenade found at a home in the Westfield area, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at a home on Woodchurch Lane just north of Cypress Creek Parkway. Precinct 4 said a cleaning...
mocomotive.com

BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED

At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Food Bank opens Amazon-funded pantry at Conroe school campus

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new food pantry at Travis Intermediate School in Conroe ISD will allow the students most in need to focus on school, not hunger, officials there said. “There are many families that, because of current economic situations or just…
KHOU

Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy