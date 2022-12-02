Four dogs killed in Jackson County house fire

TOWNSHIP OF NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WKBT) — Four dogs were killed in a structure fire Thursday morning, officials in Jackson County said.

According to Hixton Fire and Rescue, responders were called shortly after 11 a.m. to a heavy structure fire on Winger Road in the Township of Northfield. On arrival, the attached garage of a 2-story home was already collapsed from fire damage.

Sustained winds contributed to how quickly the fire spread, officials said. The house required an extensive overhaul due to its age and was a complete loss, according to Hixton Fire and Rescue.

No people were in the home at the time; however, four dogs were killed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

