Four dogs killed in Jackson County house fire

 2 days ago

TOWNSHIP OF NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WKBT) — Four dogs were killed in a structure fire Thursday morning, officials in Jackson County said.

According to Hixton Fire and Rescue, responders were called shortly after 11 a.m. to a heavy structure fire on Winger Road in the Township of Northfield. On arrival, the attached garage of a 2-story home was already collapsed from fire damage.

Sustained winds contributed to how quickly the fire spread, officials said. The house required an extensive overhaul due to its age and was a complete loss, according to Hixton Fire and Rescue.

No people were in the home at the time; however, four dogs were killed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified

Authorities say the remains of a Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 have been identified in Montana. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that authorities believe Rogers Lee Ellis of Wisconsin Rapids was hitchhiking when he left Wisconsin and was killed by someone he was traveling with. Human remains were found in 2004 near Red Lodge — but at the time, DNA from the remains could not be matched with a relative. This year, authorities conducted a genetic genealogy investigation to help identify the remains as belonging to Ellis. Authorities say they are now launching a cold case homicide investigation to find the person or people who killed Ellis.
