hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Food Bank fights against hunger with Stock The Sleigh Community Food and Funds Drive
After the month long “Stock The Sleigh” community food and funds drive, Montgomery County Food Bank invited the community to attend the festive Drop-Off Event on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 4-7 p.m. From November 1 through December 2, 2022, the community was invited to get involved in...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank opens Amazon-funded pantry at Conroe school campus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new food pantry at Travis Intermediate School in Conroe ISD will allow the students most in need to focus on school, not hunger, officials there said. “There are many families that, because of current economic situations or just…
mocomotive.com
Parades, festivals highlight weekend holiday events around Montgomery County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Santa’s big day approaches, holiday festivities continue across Montgomery County. Perhaps the grandest weekend of the holiday season locally is the second weekend of December when the city of Conroe and city of Montgomery have their Christmas parades and holiday festivals.
mocomotive.com
Township Future presents SpeakerSeries with president of Montgomery County Community Foundation on Dec 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX – ‘Tis the season for giving and TownshipFuture is proud to present Non-Profits in The Woodlands, the last last presentation of the year of the organization’s SpeakerSeries. With the holiday season in full swing and each of us looking to make donations to non-profit…
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Fall Flea Market raises funds for Villages’ Scholarships and Programs
The Woodlands Fall Flea Market was held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Town Center Parking Garage, located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. View photos from the event on the...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22
IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
A Bryan woman is creating a unique blessings box to help her local community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — COVID-19, rising flu cases, and inflation have all become tough challenges that Americans face across the nation. Yet, several BCS groups have come together to help people weather the hard times. One Bryan native, Samantha Moore wanted to establish that kind of help all throughout...
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
mocomotive.com
Observer-area calendar of events
GEMCC luncheon: The Greater East Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce hosts their monthly luncheon at The Atrium Center, 21575 Hwy. 59N in New Caney 77357. The luncheon begins at 11 a.m. and ends by 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members and the luncheon is catered. Register online at www.gemcchamber.com or by calling 281-354-0051.
bluebonnetnews.com
Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney
Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
mocomotive.com
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Raging Bull Street Tacos
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Raging Bull Street Tacos Food Truck say it all started with an addiction to amazing tacos and obsessing over recipes in the kitchen. The Raging Bull menu consists of street corn and nachos, street tacos, and quesadillas. Each item is topped with their signature “F’in Green Sauce,” which is made with avocados, jalapenos, lime, and what Owner Michael Marks calls the “secret ingredients.”
KBTX.com
Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -South Brazos County firefighters are working to contain a two-story structure fire in the 17000 block of Cedar Spring Court in College Station. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Fire Department are on the scene assisting. No word of injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time that the fire started.
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Notice of Public Comment Period
The Public Comment Period for Montgomery County’s proposed projects for the CDBG-MIT HGAC allocated funding will open Monday for public review and comment. This comment period will run from December 5, 2022, to December 19, 2022. The docu…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-notice-of-public-comment-period/
Reward increased to $10,000 for information in case of Humble mother killed at vigil one year ago
BAYTOWN, Texas — It’s been one year since 25-year-old Disha Allen was murdered and her case remains unsolved. The Humble mother was shot and killed during a vigil in Baytown on December 3, 2021. Family and friends joined Crime Stoppers Saturday in increasing the reward to $10,000 for...
fox26houston.com
Porch pirates striking this holiday season in Harris County, some will be surprised
HOUSTON - This holiday season delivery drivers seem to be working non-stop but unfortunately, so are porch pirates. In fact, two accused package thieves were just arrested in north Harris County. One guy who was arrested is believed to have hit about 12 houses, stealing packages from the porch and items from open garages, all while he was out on bond for a robbery charge.
