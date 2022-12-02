ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Montgomery County Food Bank opens Amazon-funded pantry at Conroe school campus

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new food pantry at Travis Intermediate School in Conroe ISD will allow the students most in need to focus on school, not hunger, officials there said. “There are many families that, because of current economic situations or just…
mocomotive.com

Parades, festivals highlight weekend holiday events around Montgomery County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Santa’s big day approaches, holiday festivities continue across Montgomery County. Perhaps the grandest weekend of the holiday season locally is the second weekend of December when the city of Conroe and city of Montgomery have their Christmas parades and holiday festivals.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22

IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
KAGS

A Bryan woman is creating a unique blessings box to help her local community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — COVID-19, rising flu cases, and inflation have all become tough challenges that Americans face across the nation. Yet, several BCS groups have come together to help people weather the hard times. One Bryan native, Samantha Moore wanted to establish that kind of help all throughout...
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
mocomotive.com

Observer-area calendar of events

GEMCC luncheon: The Greater East Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce hosts their monthly luncheon at The Atrium Center, 21575 Hwy. 59N in New Caney 77357. The luncheon begins at 11 a.m. and ends by 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members and the luncheon is catered. Register online at www.gemcchamber.com or by calling 281-354-0051.
bluebonnetnews.com

Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
mocomotive.com

BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED

At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
KBTX.com

Food Truck Fridays: Raging Bull Street Tacos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Raging Bull Street Tacos Food Truck say it all started with an addiction to amazing tacos and obsessing over recipes in the kitchen. The Raging Bull menu consists of street corn and nachos, street tacos, and quesadillas. Each item is topped with their signature “F’in Green Sauce,” which is made with avocados, jalapenos, lime, and what Owner Michael Marks calls the “secret ingredients.”
KBTX.com

Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -South Brazos County firefighters are working to contain a two-story structure fire in the 17000 block of Cedar Spring Court in College Station. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Fire Department are on the scene assisting. No word of injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time that the fire started.
luxury-houses.net

This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Notice of Public Comment Period

The Public Comment Period for Montgomery County’s proposed projects for the CDBG-MIT HGAC allocated funding will open Monday for public review and comment. This comment period will run from December 5, 2022, to December 19, 2022. The docu…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-notice-of-public-comment-period/
fox26houston.com

Porch pirates striking this holiday season in Harris County, some will be surprised

HOUSTON - This holiday season delivery drivers seem to be working non-stop but unfortunately, so are porch pirates. In fact, two accused package thieves were just arrested in north Harris County. One guy who was arrested is believed to have hit about 12 houses, stealing packages from the porch and items from open garages, all while he was out on bond for a robbery charge.

