VIDEO: Meteor seen blazing across Ohio sky

By Katie Shatsby
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A meteor lit up the Northeast Ohio sky Thursday night, and some residents even caught video of it.

According to the American Meteor Society , a website that tracks sightings in the U.S., there have been over 800 reports of the “fireball event.” Our partners at WJW said the meteor could be seen over 13 states as well as Ontario, Canada.

Doorbell footage from homes in Northeast Ohio shows the meteor as it flared through the sky on Thursday.

A sighting was captured in Parma Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, around 7 p.m.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the fireball was seen in Wadsworth.

According to the National Weather Service , the Germinid meteor shower peaks around Dec. 14 every year.

In the dark sky, 50 to 100 meteors per hour can be seen coming from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. Meteor showers do not only occur at night though, they can happen during the day but are not visible due to the Sun’s glare.

