Chillicothe High School goes into modified lockdown after disruption

kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For the Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend showed 112 calls for service. 9:30 AM, Officers responded to the 100 Block of JFK in regards to a two-vehicle non-injury crash. Both cars were able to leave the scene. 6:38 PM Officers responded to the intersection of 190 HWY and Washington...
myfox28columbus.com
Traffic Alert: Crash involving school bus on I-670 east
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A minor accident involving a school bus on Interstate 670 is causing slow-moving traffic Monday morning. The accident happened on I-670 eastbound at Leonard Avenue. Columbus police said no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported. According to OHGO, the left shoulder...
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation into an overnight fire continues
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire overnight near Richmond Dale. It happened in the 3000 block of Vigo Road. According to reports, multiple township fire departments responded to the residence. Officials at the scene said one person was injured. They were transported to...
iheart.com
Chillicothe's DORA Getting Review...and Expansion
Chillicothe's downtown and hotel refreshment district is getting a periodic review...and expansion. Kevin Coleman reports from this week's council session. In Monday's Chillicothe Council, Allison Henderson saw the first reading of legislation to do that. She said the state regulations that allow consumers to walk around with alcohol within a DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, require reconsideration.
WTRF
Four Ohio suspects at large after stealing over $1,500 with store key and barcode trick
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Four suspects are still at large after police said a store lost over $1,500.00 worth of products from theives that used a tool-and-scan trick, according to a report by WCMH. On November 20, at approximately 8:35 p.m., at the Meijer grocery store at 5050 N....
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
columbusunderground.com
Local Drag Storytime Event Cancelled Due to Hate Group Protests, Lack of Police Protection
Organizers of the Holi-Drag Storytime event in Columbus canceled the event hours before it was set to take place. The event has garnered national attention due to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, announcing that they would show up to protest the event. The event was to be hosted...
2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
3 charged after baby dies of fentanyl overdose in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby. On Nov. 18, Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted […]
Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
Health officials: Westerville store exposed to measles Thursday
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth public location in central Ohio has been listed by Columbus Public Health as being exposed to measles. CPH announced Saturday afternoon that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles that visited the Dollar Tree store on 5990 Westerville Road on the northeast side of central Ohio. Health officials […]
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
buckeyefirearms.org
ACTION ALERT: Say NO to Illegal Columbus Gun Control Laws
Despite a court issuing a "stay" in Columbus' lawsuit against the State of Ohio over firearm preemption law, city leaders appear ready to move forward to pass gun control laws. They have called yet another hearing for Monday, Dec. 5, where it is possible they will vote on and pass...
Police identify man killed in Northwest Side shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the 18-year-old man who died after being found in a car with a gunshot wound Saturday night near Dublin. At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, CPD officers went to the intersection of Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive responding to an accident. At the scene, the officers […]
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
cwcolumbus.com
Sheriff: dispute between brothers leaves one dead, one in charged with aggravated murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead and his brother has been charged with aggravated murder following a shooting in Lancaster, Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said in a statement. Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting near the 2800 block of Arter Road around...
