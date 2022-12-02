ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Times of San Diego

Crews Come to Aid of Injured Hiker at Black Mountain Ranch Park

An injured hiker at Black Mountain Open Space Park was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital Sunday. Rescuers responded to a report of a stranded hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. A helicopter dropped a medic in to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online log.
CBS 8

San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
NBC San Diego

Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78

An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
CBS 8

Caught on video: Minivan stolen from Chula Vista driveway; taken to Mexico

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a minivan from an Eastlake resident’s driveway early Friday morning. Chula Vista police responded to the 700 block of North Valley View Drive in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista around 10 a.m. Friday following reports of a stolen vehicle.
Times of San Diego

Man, 38, Ejected from Vehicle, Killed in Escondido Rollover Crash

A 38-year-old Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. Saturday, the man was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 15 in Escondido. The truck veered off the roadway, collided...
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog

The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
sandiegoville.com

Global Chain Texas Roadhouse To Open Location In San Diego's South County

With more than 600 locations around the world and more to come, Texas Roadhouse will soon bring a new outpost to San Diego's South County. Founded by W. Kent Taylor in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now operates more than 607 locations around the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan. The restaurants are known for the free buckets of peanuts at each table, line dancing waitstaff, Willie Nelson-themed tables, and a classic American scratch-made menu of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made sides, and fresh-baked bread. Being their top menu item is an 11-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin and every table receives homemade rolls, each Texas Roadhouse store employs its own butcher and baker to ensure quality.
Times of San Diego

Man Wearing White Gloves Robs Clairemont Mesa Bank

A man wearing white gloves threatened tellers with a gun Friday while robbing a Clairemont Mesa bank. The thief confronted clerks at the US Bank branch office in the 4100 block of Genesee Avenue at about 3:15 p.m., pulled a gun and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.
presidiosentinel.com

Building A House on a Stack of Marbles

Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.

