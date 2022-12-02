Read full article on original website
Crews Come to Aid of Injured Hiker at Black Mountain Ranch Park
An injured hiker at Black Mountain Open Space Park was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital Sunday. Rescuers responded to a report of a stranded hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. A helicopter dropped a medic in to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online log.
San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
Amazon tractor trailer catches fire carrying 8K pounds of merchandise
An Amazon tractor trailer caught fire Friday while carrying around 8,000 pounds of merchandise on northbound Interstate 15, said the California Highway Patrol.
Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78
An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
Sheriff's: Rock climber falls to their death from El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside area
EL CAJON, Calif. — A rock climber died Sunday afternoon after falling to their death from El Cajon Mountain, also known as El Capitan, in the Lakeside area. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the climber died after falling about 200 feet on El Cajon Mountain. First...
Caught on video: Minivan stolen from Chula Vista driveway; taken to Mexico
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a minivan from an Eastlake resident’s driveway early Friday morning. Chula Vista police responded to the 700 block of North Valley View Drive in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista around 10 a.m. Friday following reports of a stolen vehicle.
San Marcos teen reunites with family after being reported missing
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department thanked the public for their efforts in helping to locate a missing teenager who was reunited with her family on Friday.
Suicide prevention group sends letter to Caltrans asking to expedite bridge project
A local suicide prevention group is asking Caltrans to follow through on their proposed project and add a suicide barrier to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.
Man, 38, Ejected from Vehicle, Killed in Escondido Rollover Crash
A 38-year-old Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. Saturday, the man was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 15 in Escondido. The truck veered off the roadway, collided...
Proposed project could bring thousands of diesel trucks to Barrio Logan, locals not happy
SAN DIEGO — Mitsubishi Cement Corp. has reintroduced a decade-long proposal to build a warehouse in Barrio Logan during a public meeting with the Port of Commissions of San Diego. Commissioners overseeing the port put the project on hold two years ago after concerns about environmental health issues, but...
San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog
The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
Global Chain Texas Roadhouse To Open Location In San Diego's South County
With more than 600 locations around the world and more to come, Texas Roadhouse will soon bring a new outpost to San Diego's South County. Founded by W. Kent Taylor in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now operates more than 607 locations around the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan. The restaurants are known for the free buckets of peanuts at each table, line dancing waitstaff, Willie Nelson-themed tables, and a classic American scratch-made menu of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made sides, and fresh-baked bread. Being their top menu item is an 11-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin and every table receives homemade rolls, each Texas Roadhouse store employs its own butcher and baker to ensure quality.
Convenience store clerk shot during armed robbery in Oceanside
A convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Police Department.
Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Freeway Transition Road in El Cajon
A speeding motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash while merging onto Interstate 8 in El Cajon. The fatal incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on the transition road from southbound Route 67 to the westbound interstate highway. San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies at the scene said the motorcycle was...
Ocean Beach business burglarized twice, struggling to stay open
The holiday season has soured a bit for an Ocean Beach business that has been burglarized twice in the past few weeks.
Authorities search for missing person last seen in Lakeside
Authorities are searching for a missing person who was last seen in Lakeside, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet Sunday.
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it's time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.
Man Wearing White Gloves Robs Clairemont Mesa Bank
A man wearing white gloves threatened tellers with a gun Friday while robbing a Clairemont Mesa bank. The thief confronted clerks at the US Bank branch office in the 4100 block of Genesee Avenue at about 3:15 p.m., pulled a gun and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
Building A House on a Stack of Marbles
Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.
