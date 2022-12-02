FOX Sports and nonprofit organization Common Goal are joining forces throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup to make soccer accessible, diverse and inclusive for all youth athletes and working to shift the narrative about the impact the sport can have to change lives. Switch the Pitch is an initiative co-created by Common Goal and Soccer Without Borders with the support of America SCORES and Soccer in the Streets to combat racism in soccer. Take a look at the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Soccer in the Streets, that’s building safe places for kids to play in public transit hubs across the city.

1 DAY AGO