President Biden on Thursday dined alongside guests of honor French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron at his first state dinner since taking office, a glamorous affair featuring celebrity guests, prestige fashion , and "200 lobsters from Maine," Politico reports.

The red, white, and blue-themed event was somewhat of a return to form for the White House, which temporarily ixnayed such diplomatic grandeur in the light of the pandemic. It was held under a tent on the South Lawn, to which guests were driven in a heated trolley , and also feautured rented plateware since White House china can't leave the building. The Washington Post described the vibe as Beauty and the Beast meets Game of Thrones .

Regarding the menu , A-list attendees like actress Jennifer Garner and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour sipped Napa Valley wine while dining on beef with shallot marmalade and orange chiffon cake, among other prestige plates. Grammy-winning musician John Batiste, meanwhile, prepared for a live performance in front of the roughly 300-person crowd.

For their part, U.S. politicians appeared to play nice . Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) briefly chummed it up with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy aptly declined to comment on a pending, GOP-led investigation of Hunter Biden considering the probe's intended target was in the room. "Well, I'm at dinner with my mom, so we're going to have a great time," McCarthy said.

When it came time for a toast, Biden raised his glass (apparently filled with ginger ale ) and said, "Vive la France and God Bless America." Macron replied : "Long live the United States of America, long live France and long live the friendship between our two countries."