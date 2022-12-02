Read full article on original website
Uruguay players accost refs in ugly scene after World Cup elimination
Yellow card for … stalking the refs. Uruguay players accosted the officials, grabbed them and followed them into the tunnel in an ugly scene following their match Friday that resulted in the team’s World Cup ouster. Several of the players were issued symbolic post-match yellow cards for their behavior. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreWhy USA could be more dangerous at World Cup nowChristian Pulisic celebrates USA win from hospital — with a promiseAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks It was not clear precisely what provoked the reactions — apart from facing the bitter end of their World Cup run. Late in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana, chasing a third goal that would have swung the goal-differential tiebreaker to advance in their favor over South Korea, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was tripped up in the 18-yard area, but no penalty was awarded. Cavani, Diego Godín and Jose Maria Gimenez were a few of the players involved in the altercations. South Korea scored a dramatic tie-breaking goal in stoppage time of its match with Portugal to take the spot over Uruguay as the Group H runner-up.
EXPLAINER: Why Japan’s World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: How does Argentina stack up with the Netherlands?
Argentina defeated Australia in an intense 2-1 battle to wrap up the first day of round of 16 matches. Argentina will now move on to face the Netherlands on Friday, the first day of quarterfinal matches. How does Argentina stack up against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?...
Netherlands Player Claps Back at Charles Barkley After Beating USMNT
Memphis Depay didn’t forget Barkley’s trash talk earlier this week.
FOX Sports
Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home
AL KHOR, Qatar — England star Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup after his home was attacked by armed intruders, head coach Gareth Southgate and the English Football Association confirmed Sunday. Sterling was left out of the England team for its 3-0 victory over Senegal in the...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
FOX Sports
Even after painful knockout, U.S. players take a moment to appreciate World Cup journey
AR-RAYYAN, Qatar — Four American soccer players sat in a circle on the turf of Khalifa Stadium an hour after getting knocked out of the World Cup. The United States men's national team gave everything it had through four games, but on Saturday, it met a better team in the Netherlands that beat them 3-1, ending their hopes of reaching the World Cup quarterfinal for the first time in 20 years.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Soccer world reacts to massive Christian Pulisic decision
The United States men’s national team notched a massive victory against Iran on Tuesday, winning 1-0 to advance to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But with the victory came a bit of concern as star forward Christian Pulisic suffered an injury while scoring the go-ahead goal in the first half. But Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to massive Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup
Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
NBC Sports
Brazil Fans at World Cup Send Well Wishes to Hospitalized Soccer Great Pelé
Brazil fans at the World Cup sent a get-well-soon message to Pelé. Ahead of a matchup against Cameroon, Brazilian fans in the stands behind the goal at Lusail Stadium held up a large banner that displayed an image of Pelé with the message “Get Well Soon.”. The...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is in the knockout stage after some thrilling games and monumental upsets in the group stage. Underdogs barked in group play, but can they keep it up in the Round of 16?. Five-time champion Brazil remains the betting favorite as the knockout round begins. Brazil's odds...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Man killed in Iran celebrating football team's loss - report
A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran, as anti-government protesters publicly celebrated the national football team's elimination from the World Cup. Activists said Mehran Samak was shot in the head after he honked his car's horn in Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night. Videos...
Bay News 9
City fans react to Team USA's World Cup loss
Fans of the United States men's national soccer team erupted when Haji Wright scored Saturday against the Netherlands. People woke up early and gathered at the Football Factory at Legends, a popular Manhattan bar, hopeful to see their favorite team advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. "We were here at...
WSOC Charlotte
FIFA official Wenger knocks teams protesting at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — FIFA official Arsène Wenger took a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar, saying Sunday they lacked focus for their first games. Wenger said teams who had a good opening game were mentally ready to focus...
‘Glee three kings’: what the UK papers say about England’s World Cup win against Senegal
Excitement over England’s 3-0 win against Senegal is evident across front pages on Monday. The Guardian carries an image of captain Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka under the headline “Three … and easy. England see off Senegal”. Kane, Saka and Jordan Henderson all scored...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win
DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
