Margot Robbie ‘Flat-Out Lied’ to Her Family About Her Nudity: ‘CGI’
What outlandish lies did Margot Robbie tell to her family when they learned that she'd done full frontal nudity in the flick that made her famous?
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Film Could Still Happen ‘at Some Point,’ Says Jerry Bruckheimer
Few actors in Hollywood have busier schedules than Margot Robbie. The two-time Oscar nominee has a full dance card for the foreseeable future, appearing in major upcoming films like Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” and an upcoming “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel. But the actress recently revealed that one of her previously announced projects — a new “Pirates of the Caribbean” spinoff — appeared to be dead. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story —...
Another John Wick star is joining Ana de Armas-led spin-off movie Ballerina
Lance Reddick will be reprising his role as Charon
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ directors hoping the power of Brendan Fraser can save the scrapped DC blockbuster
Comic book fans around the world are still trying to wrap their heads around Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a $90 million blockbuster that was already shot and in the can as a cost-cutting measure, but Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are hoping the resurgent Brendan Fraser can lend them an assist.
ComicBook
Armor Wars Star Don Cheadle Reacts to Rumor Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Playing Titanium Man
Is Arnold Schwarzenegger about to join Marvel's Armor Wars as the villain Titanium Man? If so, that's news to Armor Wars star Don Cheadle. Armor Wars has had an interesting development life at Marvel Studios, first beginning as a streaming series on Disney+ before making the transition to a full-length theatrical film. Plot details remain unknown, but if Armor Wars takes inspiration from the Iron Man comic book storyline of the same name, then fans will get to see armored villains such as Titanium Man. While he may be a C or D-list villain, having former Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger play him would catch some eyeballs.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2: Hayley Atwell Says Captain Carter Didn't Fit Her Vision for Peggy
Captain Carter actress Hayley Atwell didn't exactly love Peggy Carter's characterization in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a new interview with Digital Spy, the star explained how she felt in no uncertain terms. Atwell admitted, "It was definitely not, you know, the trajectory that I see for Peggy. I would definitely like her to have more to do." Now, the Agent Carter actress wouldn't be the first star to have some issue with her character in one of these massive franchises. (Looking right at you sequel trilogy Star Wars stars.) But, it is important to note that Captain Carter and the rest of the Illuminati were variants from a different timeline. Whenever we meet Reed Richards of Earth-616 and the Captain Carters from beyond the time stream, it feels like they might be quite a bit different than what fans saw in the Doctor Strange sequel. But, maybe they could make her a bit more lighthearted and altruistic next time around. The Multiverse means that none of this is slowing down. Check out more of her thoughts right here.
ComicBook
Berserk Cosplay Brings Back The Series' Most Despised Villain
Berserk's Griffith has easily become one of the most hated villains in anime history. With the series first beginning in the 1980s, we've had plenty of instances where the man responsible for the Band of the Hawk has proved just how nefarious he could be. Now, with the current anime series, Berserk: Memorial Edition, bringing Griffith back, one cosplayer has given the White Hawk a fresh new take as the manga continues under writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga.
PWMania
Trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’ Starring Dave Bautista Has Released
The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” trailer has been released. Batista (Dave Bautista) plays Drax the Destroyer in the James Gunn-directed film, which is set to be released on May 5, 2024. According to the movie’s synopsis, “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies...
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hollows Out Ichigo
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has seen the return of the Soul Society, so it should come as no surprise to see that Ichigo Kurosaki also returned with the anime revival. While the substitute Soul Reaper has been doing his best against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, he still has a long way to go it would seem before defeating their all-powerful leader known as Yhwach and one cosplayer has used cosplay to bring us back to one of Kurosaki's scariest looks in the Shonen series to date.
Collider
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
ComicBook
Hobbs & Shaw: "No Discussions" For Fast & Furious Spinoff Sequel Right Now (Exclusive)
Fast & Furious had its first spinoff film release when Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hit theaters in 2019. The film followed Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's titular characters on an adventure which brought them together after they debuted in the main line of Fast & Furious films. Since then, Johnson seems to have parted ways with the franchise in a fairly permanent way. Now, it is confirmed to ComicBook.com that there are "no discussions" about another Hobbs & Shaw movie right now.
Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains character’s return in The Way of Water – despite having been killed off
Actor Stephen Lang has explained his character’s return in Avatar: The Way of Water, despite having been killed off at the end of the original.Lang played the nefarious Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s record-breaking 2009 blockbuster.In the film’s climax, Quaritch meets his demise at the hands of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), after waging war on the indigenous Na’vi population.Though Lang’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel has been publicly known for a while, it has not been clear how his character could return.Speaking to Empire, Lang shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Quaritch’s comeback.Lang will play a “recom” or...
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Studios Releases First ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer
As Marvel heads into 2023, they aren’t waiting to start hyping the releases for next year. Last month, Marvel Studios delivered the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The trailer signaled that we are finally entering a phase were the over arching story picks up, finally. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is finally here to cause as much chaos as possible. More importantly we are past the era of serious Marvel Studios delays every few weeks.
ComicBook
Marvel Reunites Sam Wilson With Captain America's Dead Son
Sam Wilson's Captain Americajust got a new partner in the form of Nomad, the "deceased" son of Steve Rogers. Captain America: Symbol of Truth features Sam Wilson, who is sharing the Captain America mantle with Steve Rogers, who is starring in his own series, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty. Sam Wilson has been teaming up with the new Falcon (Joaquín Torres), but he's currently laid up in a hospital bed. That's why the U.S. government has called in Nomad for backup in an international mission to Mohannda. The only problem is Nomad has been believed to be dead for years.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Reveals When 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' Takes Place
Since the John Wick franchise debuted in 2014, it has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Now the franchise is on an expansion course with the upcoming prequel series, The Continental, and the spinoff movie Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. Ballerina, which is directed by Len Wiseman...
