Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ patch fixes stuttering issues on PC
A patch for The Callisto Protocol has fixed a bug that was causing stuttering for PC versions, an issue that was the subject of numerous negative player reviews at launch. The patch was issued on Saturday (December 3), and was detailed via a post on The Callisto Protocol‘s official Twitter account.
The December PC game releases and events you should know about
Here's what we'll be playing in the final month of 2022.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
The Callisto Protocol launches to 'mostly negative' Steam reviews because it's a stuttering nightmare
"The Stuttering Protocol" doesn't seem to be getting on well with our rigs.
PlayStation Plus games for December have leaked online
Oh boy, it’s time. November is practically over, so it was only a matter of time before December’s free Essential tier PS Plus games were announced. And, well, they aren’t exactly official yet, but reliable leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has an excellent track record when it comes to posting these freebies early, and that’s exactly who’s claiming these three titles are coming to the service in a few days time.
The Windows Club
Fix LowLevelFatalError while gaming on Windows PC
Some PC gamers have reported cases whereby when they try to start certain games or during gameplay, the game crashes and throws the LowLevelFatalError on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig. This post offers the most applicable fixes to this error. Fix LowLevelFatalError on Windows PC. If on...
The Callisto Protocol gets Steam bombed over its poor PC performance
In brief: Many fans of Dead Space had been excited about the arrival of The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the horror series that first arrived in 2008. Its reception from critics has generally been better than average, but that's not the case on Steam, where the PC version has been getting review bombed for its abysmal performance even on the most powerful machines. The developers have now released a patch to address these issues, though this all feels depressingly familiar.
Digital Trends
Nvidia and AMD GPU prices could skyrocket again in 2023. Here’s why
The price of both Nvidia and AMD GPUs could skyrocket in 2023, providing an extra incentive to order your new graphics card before the end of year. If the costs do rise, it won’t be a conspiracy by Nvidia and AMD to make amore profit, but rather an unfortunate circumstance of U.S. import tariffs expiring.
Engadget
The Morning After: Valve is giving away over a hundred Steam Decks
Valve’s portable gaming PC handheld is a revelation for some, but it’s also expensive. So, you could try your luck getting a free one. To coincide with this year’s Game Awards, Valve is making its own Steam TV coverage of the show more enticing by giving away lots of Steam Deck consoles.
'We don't want to be predatory'—Darktide devs explain why they switched to an in-game currency to sell cosmetics
A forgotten bundle ignited a small controversy among Warhammer 40K: Darktide's day-one players.
Digital Trends
I replaced my MacBook with a Quest Pro for a full work week. Here’s what happened
Meta says headsets like the Quest Pro need to be able to replace a laptop if they’re ever going to truly catch on. So, why not give it a shot? I tried using a Meta Quest Pro to replace my beloved M1 MacBook Air for a full week — just to see what happened.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
The Callisto Protocol will reveal new updates and fixes this week
Striking Distance Studios is still analyzing areas to improve
The Callisto Protocol Xbox review: A brutal, unmissable horror experience
The Callisto Protocol delivers in spades, with terror and fierce monstrosities that are well worth experiencing. Here's our review.
dotesports.com
Rise again: Newest Monster Hunter title finally heading to Xbox and PlayStation in 2023
Monster Hunter Rise, the newest title in the franchise, is finally coming to other consoles in 2023 when the game releases on Xbox and PlayStation in January after a long period of Nintendo Switch console exclusivity. The popular title will come to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S,...
Monster Hunter Rise will be one of the best new releases for a third year thanks to 2023's PlayStation and Xbox ports
Switch in 2021, PC in 2022, and now other consoles next year
Bethesda boss prefers 'incredible' PS5, Xbox Series consoles to PC
Todd Howard, Bethesda's big enchilada, has recently stated that he prefers playing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X over the PC. And he's right. Hold on now, there are plenty of merits to playing on PC. If you build your own, you're able to customise your rig and upgrade to the latest graphics cards and processors as you like. Plus, I'm yet to see a "bubble tea powered" PlayStation.
game-news24.com
Warframe: Multiplayer Shooter has now been adding crossplayer tools
As the developers of Digital Extremes announced, Warframe supports the crossplay. On the cross-progression scale is also been worked. However, at a later date, the outcome will not be the same. In a recent message to the community, Digital Extremes developed a new version of Warframe for the developer of...
Comments / 0