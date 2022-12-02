Effective: 2022-12-05 07:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.

