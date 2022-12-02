Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 07:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 08:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Hughes; Johnston; Lincoln; Marshall; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Pontotoc, Coal, Johnston, Atoka, Marshall and Bryan Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 08:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 08:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Bourbon, Crawford and Cherokee Counties. In Missouri, Barton, Jasper, Newton, Lawrence, McDonald and Barry Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kay, Noble, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 08:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Kay; Noble; Payne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Kay, Noble and Payne Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
