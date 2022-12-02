Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Lincoln, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 08:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Hughes; Johnston; Lincoln; Marshall; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Pontotoc, Coal, Johnston, Atoka, Marshall and Bryan Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 07:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Comments / 0