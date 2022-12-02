Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Los Angeles Clippers will travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Spectrum Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Clippers-Hornets prediction and pick, laid out below. Los Angeles has...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Salt Lake City to clash with the Utah Jazz in a big showdown on Saturday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Trail Blazers-Jazz prediction and pick. The Trail Blazers lost 128-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Gives Exciting Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics hit the smallest of road bumps this weekend, but appear to be back on an enviable path throughout the NBA regular season. Boston dropped its first home game in over a month Friday, when the Miami Heat took the second game of a two-game “series” at TD Garden. The overtime affair was a slight hiccup for a Celtics team that has rolled on its way to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed through 23 games. Nevertheless, it reminded Celtics fans that their team still has some areas to improve on as it approaches the end of the 2022 calendar. That improvement appears to be on the way back.
NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston's 103-92 road win over Brooklyn
The Boston Celtics got back in the win column with a convincing win over a surging Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening, improving to 19-5 for the season as they maintain their hold on the Eastern Conference’s top spot with a 103-92 victory over the Nets. Outstanding play from Jaylen...
Joe Burrow spits hot fire at Justin Reid after Cincy beats Chiefs again
The main story was that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their Week 13 showdown in the Queen City. The win was the Bengals’ 3rd straight over the high-powered Chiefs. Burrow once again played a dominant role for the...
Ex-Alabama star puts LSU on notice with Bulldogs warning before SEC title game
Jayden Daniels will almost surely be playing at less than 100 percent in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. As one conference veteran sees it, though, the LSU quarterback’s balky ankle is only the start of his team’s likely problems against undefeated and top-ranked Georgia. Former Alabama star and...
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Oilers prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Washington Capitals are making their second-to-last stop in a current six-game road trip that will finish on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Waiting for them later tonight are the Edmonton Oilers, who are eager to avenge their recent loss to Washington. Will the Capitals score yet another victory at the expense of Edmonton? Or will the Oilers return the favor this time around, while also adding to the woes of Washington? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Capitals-Oilers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 8:30 PM ET.
Raptors Take on NBA-Leading Celtics on Monday: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will look to slow the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Monday night: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds, and storylines
Kristaps Porzingis has nothing but love for Anthony Davis after 55-point explosion in Lakers win vs. Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers are slowly making their climb atop the Western Conference, and it’s all thanks to the ridiculous performances from Anthony Davis as of late. Davis’ latest masterpiece was a 55-point explosion in a 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, and the rest of the Wizards’ interior defense […] The post Kristaps Porzingis has nothing but love for Anthony Davis after 55-point explosion in Lakers win vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maine Celtics' Luka Samanic wins NBA G League Player of the Month for November
The accolades for the month of November are rolling in for the Boston Celtics, and it’s begun to spread beyond the confines of the NBA itself, with Celtics affiliate player Luka Samanic — currently suiting up for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s Portland-based developmental affiliate — winning Player of the Month honors for November at the G League level per the team’s Instagram account.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah
Well, it happened again. The Pac-12, which has not had a team make the College Football Playoff since 2016, cannibalized itself once again and ended its playoff hopes. This might be the most heartbreaking instance of said trend, given how close the conference was to break it. No. 4 USC entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship […] The post Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving reacts to being ‘free agent’ amidst Nike drama
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving faced a lot of criticism for his support of an antisemitic film, resulting in a suspension, and to boot, he lost his sponsorship with Nike, who was just about to release his brand new sneaker. The company parting ways with Kyrie became official on Monday and the Nets star reacted […] The post Kyrie Irving reacts to being ‘free agent’ amidst Nike drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nia Long upset with Celtics over Ime Udoka scandal; could they have done things differently?
Actress Nia Long re-awoke discussion of the scandal engulfing Ime Udoka — her then-partner and head coach of the Boston Celtics — when she recently granted an interview that touched on her experience during the unfolding of the scandal that saw Udoka suspended by the team for a year with little chance of his returning to the team afterward.
Is Los Angeles Lakers Center Anthony Davis Gaining On Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum In MVP Race?
The Miami Heat are coming off two games against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, the leading candidate for MVP. Later this month, they will face a player who is gaining ground. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is making a case to get some MVP consideration. He had 55 points,...
Julius Randle has plenty of jokes after travel-fest in Knicks win vs. Cavs
The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers were locked in a battle reminiscent of the early 2000s as both teams struggled to get into a rhythm throughout the night. The referees became particularly whistle-happy, as they called a season-high 13 traveling infractions that just sapped every sort of chance for either team to get into […] The post Julius Randle has plenty of jokes after travel-fest in Knicks win vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Louisville basketball gets slapped in the face with brutal NET rankings spot
Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Turnovers, Jimmy Butler heroics sink C's in OT loss
Jimmy Butler did it to the Boston Celtics again. The Miami Heat guard made clutch shot after clutch shot in the fourth quarter and overtime to propel his team to a 120-116 win Friday night. It was a playoff-like atmosphere at TD Garden. Celtics Talk: POSTGAME POD: Celtics can't overcome...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nets takeaways: Jays, defense step up in gritty road win
When you're the best team in the NBA, you find different ways to win. The Boston Celtics proved as much Sunday night. The Celtics scored their lowest point total since their fourth game of the season but still left Barclays Center with a 103-92 win over the Brooklyn Nets to improve to 19-5 on the season.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0