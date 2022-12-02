ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Gives Exciting Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics hit the smallest of road bumps this weekend, but appear to be back on an enviable path throughout the NBA regular season. Boston dropped its first home game in over a month Friday, when the Miami Heat took the second game of a two-game “series” at TD Garden. The overtime affair was a slight hiccup for a Celtics team that has rolled on its way to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed through 23 games. Nevertheless, it reminded Celtics fans that their team still has some areas to improve on as it approaches the end of the 2022 calendar. That improvement appears to be on the way back.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Oilers prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022

The Washington Capitals are making their second-to-last stop in a current six-game road trip that will finish on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Waiting for them later tonight are the Edmonton Oilers, who are eager to avenge their recent loss to Washington. Will the Capitals score yet another victory at the expense of Edmonton? Or will the Oilers return the favor this time around, while also adding to the woes of Washington? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Capitals-Oilers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 8:30 PM ET.
ClutchPoints

Kristaps Porzingis has nothing but love for Anthony Davis after 55-point explosion in Lakers win vs. Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers are slowly making their climb atop the Western Conference, and it’s all thanks to the ridiculous performances from Anthony Davis as of late. Davis’ latest masterpiece was a 55-point explosion in a 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, and the rest of the Wizards’ interior defense […] The post Kristaps Porzingis has nothing but love for Anthony Davis after 55-point explosion in Lakers win vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Maine Celtics' Luka Samanic wins NBA G League Player of the Month for November

The accolades for the month of November are rolling in for the Boston Celtics, and it’s begun to spread beyond the confines of the NBA itself, with Celtics affiliate player Luka Samanic — currently suiting up for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s Portland-based developmental affiliate — winning Player of the Month honors for November at the G League level per the team’s Instagram account.
ClutchPoints

Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah

Well, it happened again. The Pac-12, which has not had a team make the College Football Playoff since 2016, cannibalized itself once again and ended its playoff hopes. This might be the most heartbreaking instance of said trend, given how close the conference was to break it. No. 4 USC entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship […] The post Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving reacts to being ‘free agent’ amidst Nike drama

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving faced a lot of criticism for his support of an antisemitic film, resulting in a suspension, and to boot, he lost his sponsorship with Nike, who was just about to release his brand new sneaker. The company parting ways with Kyrie became official on Monday and the Nets star reacted […] The post Kyrie Irving reacts to being ‘free agent’ amidst Nike drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Julius Randle has plenty of jokes after travel-fest in Knicks win vs. Cavs

The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers were locked in a battle reminiscent of the early 2000s as both teams struggled to get into a rhythm throughout the night. The referees became particularly whistle-happy, as they called a season-high 13 traveling infractions that just sapped every sort of chance for either team to get into […] The post Julius Randle has plenty of jokes after travel-fest in Knicks win vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Heat takeaways: Turnovers, Jimmy Butler heroics sink C's in OT loss

Jimmy Butler did it to the Boston Celtics again. The Miami Heat guard made clutch shot after clutch shot in the fourth quarter and overtime to propel his team to a 120-116 win Friday night. It was a playoff-like atmosphere at TD Garden. Celtics Talk: POSTGAME POD: Celtics can't overcome...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nets takeaways: Jays, defense step up in gritty road win

When you're the best team in the NBA, you find different ways to win. The Boston Celtics proved as much Sunday night. The Celtics scored their lowest point total since their fourth game of the season but still left Barclays Center with a 103-92 win over the Brooklyn Nets to improve to 19-5 on the season.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy