It's long overdue that the reality of Marijuana use is realized and the old propaganda of the "Reefer Madness" mindset is overturned. Adult recreational use of Marijuana has time and time again been proven to be safer for both the individual and the public than alcohol, and studies have shown that overdoses and abuse of prescription drugs fall significantly in states where Marijuana is legal. Urge your district and state representatives to end a senseless prohibition and bring tax revenue back to Idaho through sensible legalization.
I know if I have to drug test for my job , if your receiving welfare or other state government assistance you should have to drug test as well
It states in the article that a lot ID citizens smoke weed. Go ahead and run over to Ontario and see for yourselves. The 3 weed parking lot are nothing but ID plate. I can tell you now, ID is literally throwing billions of dollars to OR, one of the few states ID hates. Priceless! ID citizens on the east side, run over to UT. The top half of ID runs to over WA. Weed companies make billion upon billions of dollars each year and ID is just giving away billions all because people think weed is bad! I wonder if these people that put down weed drink alcohol?
Comments / 7