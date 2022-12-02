Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Houston Chronicle. December 3, 2022. Editorial: Abbott’s big flip-flop on fentanyl could save lives. Decriminalizing the potentially life-saving strips is needed but why did it take so long?. For too long, many believed that fentanyl wasn’t a Texas problem. “There’s no sense of urgency,” paramedic Daniel Sledge complained to...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. December 1, 2022. Editorial: State’s hospitals face pressure on multiple fronts. Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a financial crunch that will soon impact every taxpayer in the state. Put at its simplest, costs for hospitals from Lincoln and Omaha to Norfolk and North Platte continue to...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Residents affected by an August flood that hit a West Virginia county are frustrated that federal emergency aid is not coming. Rhonda Hudson's Kanawha County home took on more than a foot of water when a nearby creek flooded on Aug. 15. Hudson told WCHS-TV...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 15 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Dec. 2, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. December 3, 2022. Democrats want to force workers to pay union dues against their will once again as they make repealing Michigan’s right-to-work law one of their first legislative targets when they take full control of Lansing in January. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will work...
WacoTrib.com
Suspect in Minnesota woman's death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported.
WacoTrib.com
Chesapeake Bay watershed getting $33.8 million in grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Chesapeake Bay is getting about $33.8 million in conservation grants. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced the grants Friday to support the restoration and conservation of the bay watershed. NFWF and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives joined local leaders and community members at...
WacoTrib.com
SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
WacoTrib.com
Police identify pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday. The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth. Willis's wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area...
WacoTrib.com
Amber Alert suspect fatally shot by police in West Virginia
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico lawmaker avoids ethics hearing over committee job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, who appointed himself to the Public Regulation Commission nominating committee, has avoided an ethics hearing by resigning. The State Ethics Commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing last Friday after a lawmaker complained about Egolf’s self-appointment....
WacoTrib.com
South Dakota Gov. Noem appoints incoming secretary of state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday appointed Monae Johnson, who won election for secretary of state in November, to fill the position for the next month following the early resignation of the current secretary of state. Johnson was set to be sworn into...
