ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wichita Eagle

K-State Wildcats vs. Wichita State Shockers: Basketball lineups, TV, time, odds, pick

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngzpD_0jVTfPAE00

THE DETAILS

When : 8 p.m. on Saturday

Where: Bramlage Coliseum

TV: ESPNU

Radio : KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City, KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita

Betting line: K-State by 6

Over/Under: 128

STARTING LINEUPS

P

No.

Wichita State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

11

Kenny Pohto

6-11

So.

5.7

F

33

James Rojas

6-6

Sr. 6.9

G

3

Craig Porter Jr.

6-2

Sr. 13.9

G

1

Xavier Bell

6-3 So. 5.7

G

10

Jaykwon Walton

6-7

Jr. 13.3

P

No.

Kansas State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

3

David N’Guessan

6-9

Jr.

5.7

F

35

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

6-10

Jr.

8.3

F

11

Keyontae Johnson

6-6

Sr.

18.0

G

5

Cam Carter

6-3

So.

6.7

G

1

Markquis Nowell

5-8

Sr.

15.0

About Wichita State (4-3) :

The Shockers are off to an up-and-down start this season. They have decent wins over Richmond, Grand Canyon and Tarleton State, but they also have discouraging losses against Alcorn State, San Francisco and Missouri. The most recent of those defeats came at home against the Tigers on Tuesday. Mizzou rallied late and beat Wichita State 88-84 in overtime. Craig Porter Jr. and Jaykwon Walton have led the Shockers in scoring this season. They have found success away from home, beating Richmond on the road and Grand Canyon on a neutral floor.

About Kansas State (6-1) :

The Wildcats lost their first game under new coach Jerome Tang earlier this week at Butler. The Bulldogs came out hot on offense and led by double digits for much of the night. Tang was disappointed that K-State didn’t get leading scorer Keyontae Johnson more involved in that game, even though he scored 20 points. Senior center Abayomi Iyiola was unavailable against Butler with an injury. Getting him back in the rotation could help in the post against Wichita State. Nae’Qwan Tomlin has had some quiet games after a loud start. He failed to score against both LSU and Butler.

Prediction

Shortly after Kansas State lost to Butler earlier this week, Jerome Tang turned his attention to Wichita State.

He spoke passionately about what it would mean for the Wildcats to beat the Shockers in front of a juiced home crowd.

“I’m excited about Saturday,” Tang said. “Our football team is going to win the Big 12 championship and then that night Bramlage is going to be rocking and rolling. I can’t wait. I just want to make sure that all of our fans who are in Arlington and have tickets for that game, they give them to someone who will wear purple and be in Bramlage and get this thing going. I’m fired up about it.”

This game clearly means a lot to the Wildcats, who haven’t played at home since Nov. 17. It is unlikley that a sellout crowd will show up for the game, given that much of the K-State fan base will still be in Texas following K-State/TCU in the Big 12 football championship game.

But strong attendance is expected, nonetheless.

K-State will be motivated to beat Wichita State, especially coming off its first loss of the season. Add a good home-court advantage onto that motivation and it could be hard for the Shockers to keep up on Saturday night.

K-State 70, Wichita State 61

Last game prediction: K-State 72, Butler 70

Season record: 6-1.

Season record against the spread: 4-3.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Kansas State vs. Wichita State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Wichita State 4-3; Kansas State 6-1 The Wichita State Shockers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
adastraradio.com

Dragons Punch Ticket Into NJCAA Title Game

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in three seasons, the Hutchinson Community College football team will play for a national championship. Dylan Kedzior and Malik Benson combined for four touchdowns and the Hutchinson defense slammed the door on Coffeyville over the final three quarters as the No. 1-ranked Blue Dragons scored 38 unanswered points in a 38-7 victory over No. 4 Coffeyville in the NJCAA Playoff National Semifinals on Saturday at Gowns Stadium.
Hutch Post

🏈 Blue Dragons, Red Ravens to meet in all KJCCC National Semifinal

HUTCHINSON, Kan.-For the second time in program history, the Hutchinson Community College football team is playing in the NJCAA National Playoffs, and both times in the Blue Dragons have been the No. 1 seed. The only difference between this season and the national championship season of 2020/21 is the Blue...
catchitkansas.com

Defending champion Heights boys take opener over Northwest

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The defending champs start with a win, as Heights takes care of Northwest 47-37 to open the 2022-23 season. Led by Amalachai Wilkins with 21 points. TJ Williams added 13 in the Falcons win. Northwest outscored Heights 15-9 in the 3rd to climb back...
Salina Post

Trojans take down top-ranked Swathers in 56-46 opening night win

The 2nd-ranked Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team made a statement on opening night. The statement was simple, but loud and came in the form of a 56-46 victory over the back-to-back defending state champs, and #1-ranked Hesston Swathers. Class 3A has a new top dog. From the get-go,...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
241
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy