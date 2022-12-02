ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
MLive

Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
WILX-TV

Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
wgvunews.org

City of Muskegon

Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
WOOD TV8

Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire

 CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning. Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m. We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. […]
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids boat dealer buys California dealership

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tommy’s Boats, a Grand Rapids-based boat dealer with 14 locations in eight states, has purchased Larson Marine, a California-based dealership with stores near Sacramento and Stockton. “Larson Marine is a family-owned business that has bred a passionate, fun and professional culture focused on community...
US 103.1

This Michigan University Is Now Offering ‘Ultimate Frisbee’ Scholarships

A Michigan university has just announced they've hired a head coach for their 'Ultimate Frisbee' program, which means the scholarship process can begin for elite frisbee athletes. What Michigan Schools Have Ultimate Frisbee Teams?. Many schools in the state have Ultimate Frisbee clubs or rec teams, according to Ultimate Frisbee...
WOOD

An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
Club 93.7

Electric Forest Festival Goers Upset Over 2023 Ticket Prices

Electric Forest 2023 will take place June 22-25 in Rothbury, Michigan. The announcement came earlier this week along with the announcement of ticket prices. This should be a time when fans are losing their minds over the announcement, instead, they're losing their minds over high ticket prices. There are a...

