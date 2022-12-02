Read full article on original website
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
3 W. MI Taco John’s locations to open in January
Three Taco John's locations are coming to West Michigan and are expected to open in January.
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
Power restored to nearly 1.3k near Freeport
Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 customers near Freeport.
Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning. Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m. We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. […]
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
Black, woman-owned coffee shop opening in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new coffee shop is opening Sunday near the Boston Square Business District. Last Mile Cafe, 1006 Hall St. SE, was created by Arick Davis and Sarah Laman. The grand opening event will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will include free donuts...
Grand Rapids boat dealer buys California dealership
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tommy’s Boats, a Grand Rapids-based boat dealer with 14 locations in eight states, has purchased Larson Marine, a California-based dealership with stores near Sacramento and Stockton. “Larson Marine is a family-owned business that has bred a passionate, fun and professional culture focused on community...
This Michigan University Is Now Offering ‘Ultimate Frisbee’ Scholarships
A Michigan university has just announced they've hired a head coach for their 'Ultimate Frisbee' program, which means the scholarship process can begin for elite frisbee athletes. What Michigan Schools Have Ultimate Frisbee Teams?. Many schools in the state have Ultimate Frisbee clubs or rec teams, according to Ultimate Frisbee...
Timeline to purchase Grand Rapids amphitheater property being extended by arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority that wants to build a 12,000-seat riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids is giving itself more time before it purchases the nearly 12-acre city-owned site where the venue is expected to be built. The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA) was expected...
Solon Twp. house total loss after fire
A Solon Township family lost their home in an early Monday morning fire.
Police: Missing Kentwood man found
A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
Grand Rapids teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!,' compete against 19-time champion
A Grand Rapids Latin teacher will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants tonight, trying to dethrone the show's current 19-time champion, Cris Pannulo. Josh Gregor, 31, is originally from Columbus, Ohio but moved to Michigan around five years ago and is currently a resident of Grand Rapids. Gregor is the...
Electric Forest Festival Goers Upset Over 2023 Ticket Prices
Electric Forest 2023 will take place June 22-25 in Rothbury, Michigan. The announcement came earlier this week along with the announcement of ticket prices. This should be a time when fans are losing their minds over the announcement, instead, they're losing their minds over high ticket prices. There are a...
