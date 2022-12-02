Read full article on original website
The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing shortages in health care, second only to staff shortages in the retail sector (35%), the poll found. Further, more than...
Many nursing homes are poorly staffed. How do they get away with it?
President Biden has promised tougher standards, but USA TODAY found the government rarely enforces existing guidelines.
United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"
United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
beckershospitalreview.com
Providing quality patient care with increased demand and staffing shortages
Health systems are facing increased demand for care while continuing to deal with nursing shortages. Creative solutions to recruit and retain talent, while optimizing workflows, compliance and clinical quality, are required to deliver high-quality patient care. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session facilitated by Alexi Nazem, MD, co-founder and CEO of Nomad Health, three nursing professionals discussed the challenges faced and explore innovative solutions.
beckershospitalreview.com
U-M Health Hazards committee to launch USP hazardous drug handling standards
The U-M Health Hazardous Drug Oversight Committee is reclassifying hazardous drugs and rolling out United States Pharmacopeia Hazardous Drug Handling standards on Feb. 28, according to a Dec. 1 article on the Michigan Medicine website. USP reclassifies drugs based on the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health hazardous drug...
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
CNET
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply for TANF in Your State
Price hikes from inflation are causing many families across the US to struggle financially, all while still trying to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Now that the cold winter months are here, people are looking for a way to keep the heat on and provide food for their families. Each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
infomeddnews.com
Why Nursing Home Care May Not Be The Best Option For Your Senior
Senior care is one of the most daunting concerns for American families. As the elderly lose independence over the years, their loved ones face difficult decisions regarding caregiving. Although moving a parent to a nursing home sounds painful, many people do it with good intentions. The idea is to ensure that your loved one gets round-the-clock care and expert medical attention. A nursing home provides more than home-based care in this context. But you must be aware of the downsides of the decision because a lot more may come to light if you scratch the surface. Let us explain why nursing home care may not be the best option for your senior.
beckershospitalreview.com
American Hospital Association urges DEA to extend telehealth prescribing rules
The American Hospital Association is asking the Drug Enforcement Administration to extend and clarify pandemic-era rules that allowed providers to prescribe addiction-treatment medications through telehealth. Amid the pandemic, the DEA waived the requirement that providers see patients in person before prescribing buprenorphine and allowed telephone evaluations for the drug. But...
VA has discriminated against disabled black veterans for almost 20 years, lawsuit says
The Department of Veterans Affairs has routinely discriminated against black veterans since World War II while approving disability claims for white applicants at a greater rate, which leads to benefits such as housing and education assistance, a lawsuit says.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio House bill would allocate $615M to nursing homes
The Ohio House passed legislation Dec. 1 that would provide nursing homes with $615 million, cleveland.com reported. The legislation would give supplemental funds to nursing homes using $204 million in state funds and $411 million in federal dollars. The bill passed the House in the wake of lobbyist proposals to help nursing homes offset operating costs. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
marketplace.org
Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels
Nearly 970,000 people in this country are employed by day cares, according to Friday’s jobs report. That number has been ticking up steadily for more than a year, but is still more than 8% below where it was prior to the pandemic. Child care will be critical if more parents are going to return to work and increase the labor participation rate.
beckershospitalreview.com
850 Tenet hospital workers in California avert potential strike
Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers have approved a new contract with Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital and Medical Center, averting a potential strike. The union represents about 850 registered nurses, medical social workers, speech therapists, physical therapists and pharmacists at the 400-bed hospital, according to an NUHW...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 deaths drop 32%, admissions rise 17% in 1 week: 10 CDC findings
Omicron subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1, which knocked down the last monoclonal antibody treatment to be authorized for COVID-19, now account for 62.8 percent of COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC. Ten findings:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Dec. 3, the CDC estimates that BQ.1.1 accounts for...
AMA
Providing hospital level care at home with Narayana Murali, MD
AMA Update covers a range of health care topics affecting the lives of physicians, residents, medical students and patients. From private practice and health system leaders to scientists and public health officials, hear from the experts in medicine on COVID-19, monkeypox, medical education, advocacy issues, burnout, vaccines and more. Featured...
beckershospitalreview.com
Virtual urgent care, remote monitoring: How CHOP's health IT team met the viral surge
The health IT team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been helping manage the recent surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses by shifting to virtual urgent care and boosting remote patient monitoring, CIO Shakeeb Akhter told Becker's. Like many children's hospitals across the country, CHOP has been inundated with cases of...
beckershospitalreview.com
University Hospitals suspends workers linked to Jan. 6 Capitol attack
University Hospitals has suspended two workers who were charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Saul Llamas, 29, who has been a police officer in the Cleveland-based UH Police Department since Oct. 28, 2018, and Jordan Siemers, 25, who has been a state-tested nurse aide at UH Geneva (Ohio) Medical Center since Oct. 11, 2021, were suspended pending investigation, according to a University Hospitals statement shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Heart balloon pumps added to medical device shortage list
The FDA placed some balloon pumps on its medical device shortage list Dec. 2, which the agency said was because of increased demand and shortage of some of the product's components. There is a shortage of Getinge Maquet/Datascope Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump devices, and the supply issue will continue into 2023,...
beckershospitalreview.com
14 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 23. 1. Melissa Fana, MD, was named director of women's health for Suffolk County and chief of service for breast surgery at Long Island (N.Y.) Community Hospital, New York City-based NYU Langone Health announced. 2. Grace...
