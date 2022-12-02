Read full article on original website
From the Raiders' Locker Room: RB Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-7 but are on fire for the first time in 2022, and we spoke to RB Josh Jacobs about this weekend and more.
Kyle Shanahan called out 49ers DL, Nick Bosa responded loudly
The 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it a point to construct their defense from front to back by prioritizing the defensive line. That means their defensive front, led by star defensive end Nick Bosa, gets a lot of the credit for San Francisco’s defensive dominance.
Giants Wide Receiver Will Not Play Against Washington Today
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay's tough season continued on Sunday. Golladay has officially been made inactive for this afternoon's pivotal matchup against the division rival Washington Commanders. The veteran wideout has been dealing with an illness the last few days. "The Giants won't have wide receiver Kenny Golladay...
Browns fans continue to show lack of class in support of Watson
It was a tale of two mind sets going into Sunday’s game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns. One the former team of Deshaun Watson, the other team debuting Watson after an 11-game suspension.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
Broncos inactives: Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 13
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Anthony Harris on Sunday.
NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?
The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
Fantasy football Week 13 inactives: Status for Broncos' wideouts, Deebo Samuel and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
Giants’ Jon Feliciano rips refs after he gets crucial taunting penalty
New York Giants offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was called for taunting in the fourth quarter of the team’s tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday and was not happy about it. The Giants were leading 20-13 with 6:22 left in regulation and had just gotten a first down on...
