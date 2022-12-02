Read full article on original website
KIMT
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
KIMT
Not guilty plea over Mower County stabbing of two teens
AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over the stabbing of two teenagers in Lyle. Carsen Brian Dolan, 18 of Lyle, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon.
KAAL-TV
Former ALHS counselor, coach’s trial rescheduled after motion to introduce new evidence
(ABC 6 News) – The trial for a former counselor and coach at Albert Lea Highschool was rescheduled Friday after a motion to introduce new evidence to the proceedings. Richard John Polley, 33, was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having sex with a student under age 18 in January.
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
KIMT
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
voiceofalexandria.com
Floyd County faces obstacle as supervisor-elect backs out
Election Day is over, but who will fill a Floyd County supervisor seat remains uncertain after the man elected to the job turned it down. Supervisor-elect Jeff Hawbaker (R) submitted a letter Nov. 18 to the county auditor’s office declining to represent District 3, which covers the northern and western portions of Floyd County. County Auditor Gloria Carr said the county plans to fill the vacancy by appointment, but voters could force a special election under the Iowa Code.
KIMT
Mower County issues official statement on conduct of Sheriff Sandvik
AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County has issued an official statement on questions about the conduct of Sheriff Steve Sandvik. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren says a complaint was filed that accused Sheriff Sandvik of showing up for work intoxicated on November 16. Harren said Sandvik was taken home that day by Chief Deputy Mark May for a medical reason.
hot1047.com
Crash On I-90 in Minnesota Involving Semi Injures Austin Man
Albert Lea, Minnesota (KROC-AM News)- A crash on I-90 in Freeborn County involving a semi-truck sent an Austin man to a hospital Friday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Chevy SUV, driven by 74-year-old Terry Falch, and a semi, operated by 44-year-old Nicholas Dallman of Wells, collided as the two vehicles were heading west less than five miles west of Albert Lea. The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m.
KIMT
KIMT
Mason City sees big increase in English-learner students
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Communication is a key piece to a student’s success in American schools, but it can be a challenge when English is not your first language. Mason City’s English-learner program has seen its student population increase rapidly with children who speak many different first languages. With that growth and each child being a different situation, teachers and paraeducators are met with a variety of challenges.
KAAL-TV
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Announces Plans to Replace a Workshop
The Winnebago County Secondary Roads Department is making plans to replace one of their sheds. The current shops are situated behind the Forest City Light Plant. According to Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders, the upgrade is necessary. Meinders explained that the building has served its purpose well, but that putting...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents may see increase in water, sewer fees in 2023
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea said they are considering increasing water and sewer fees by 5% and 7%, respectively, in 2023 in order to keep those funds self-sustaining. The city says under state law, fees must cover the costs of providing water and sewer services,...
Emmetsburg News
House Fire North of Cylinder
Around 10:30a.m. Monday morning Nov. 28, the home of Gerald Alderson was engulfed in flames. The firetrucks from Cylinder were on the scene fighting the flames that were consuming the two story …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. To continue reading, you will need to...
KAAL-TV
Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen Albert Lea firefighter
(ABC 6 News) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid, in full, the mortgage on the home of a fallen Albert Lea firefighter as part of its 4th annual, ‘Season of Hope.’. Lieutenant Brett Boss, lost his lengthy battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form...
KIMT
Gas prices are getting lower, here's what you can expect at the pump
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gas prices across the nation are starting to go down as a worldwide demand for oil is dropping. The average cost of basic unleaded gasoline has gone down nearly 20 cents over the last week. On Thanksgiving Day, the cost of basic unleaded was around $3.45 to...
