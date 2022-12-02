ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Inks Major NIL Deal

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 2 days ago

Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with an merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s now dipping into another space. On Thursday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

McKernan is a Louisiana-based firm that has taken over the LSU NIL realm. With his team consisting of Kayshon Boutte, Maason Smith, Harold Perkins and more, McKernan has made a huge impact for the Tigers off the field.

Inking a deal with the future of the LSU wide receiver room in Shelton Sampson Jr., he’s building his team for the long haul with a Baton Rouge icon.

“I’ve been seeking a partnership with Shelton for a few months now. I’m excited to explore our partnership and look forward to watching Shelton continue contributing to his hometown community,” said McKernan.

Sampson Jr. is signed with MatchPoint Connection, which puts him in position to sign strategic NIL deals that benefit both himself and his overall brand.

Sampson Jr. became commit No. 18 for the Tigers after announcing his commitment earlier this month. A five-star prospect and Top-5 wide receiver in the country, his NIL value has exploded and will only get bigger as time goes on.

With the Tigers embracing the NIL movement, current LSU athletes have been maximizing their opportunities through their name, image and likeness. We’ve seen schools such as Texas, Miami and USC use this new age of college athletics to their benefit with LSU coming in with something to prove.

Sampson Jr. will certainly be at the forefront of this movement given his elite status as a recruit and a key piece to the future of this LSU program.

