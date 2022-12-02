Read full article on original website
Louisville Cardinals to play Cincinnati Bearcats in Fenway Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals are officially set to go up against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Boston later this month. The Cards (7-5) are set to face off against the Bearcats (9-3) in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17. It's been rumored that the two teams would play...
College Basketball World Is Shocked By Louisville's Record
There's no joy in Louisville these days when it comes to the Cardinals' men's basketball program. Louisville lost 80-53 to Miami today at home to fall to 0-8 on the season. After losing three "buy" games to open the season, the Cardinals have now dropped five in a row to four Power 5 opponents and Cincinnati out of the AAC.
TRANSCRIPT: Kenny Payne following Louisville's loss to Miami
Kenny Payne's tenure as Louisville's head coach added another loss on Sunday afternoon, as visiting Miami handed the Cardinals an 80-53 loss. UofL is now 0-8 overall. Following the game, Payne spoke about difficulties his team is facing and more. Check out the full transcript below. (Opening statement) “First of...
UofL head football coach Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville head football coach, Scott Satterfield, is on his way out. WLKY's sister station in Cincinnati, WLWT, has confirmed he's been hired to take over as coach of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. Then, UC made it official on Twitter:. This content is...
College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
BOZICH | Miami 80, Louisville 53; What's left to say? Payne says blame him
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —This time the shots were going in for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team. Two of the first three. Five of the first eight. Seven of the first 14 against the Miami Hurricanes. That’s a blueprint for winning basketball, right?. Not this season.
No. 18 Louisville Falls To MTSU
No. 18 Louisville travelled to MTSU and took a 67-49 loss on Sunday. If we thought the Ohio State loss was embarrassing, this one is sending us all into hiding for the foreseeable future. Prior to this year we were aware that this team would take time to gel. What we weren’t expecting was watching the wheels fall off in multiple games.
Report: Bearcats Hiring Head Football Coach From Rival School
Cincinnati has found its successor for Luke Fickell.
Louisville Cardinals suffer 8th straight loss to the Miami Hurricanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals are now 0-8 for the season after being defeated by the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. The Hurricanes walked away with another win after defeating the Cards 80-53 at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville will go on to play against the Florida State Seminoles...
Louisville women's basketball fall at MTSU, Verhulst in transfer portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No. 18 Louisville women's basketball lost 67-46 at Middle Tennessee State on Sunday night, marking U of L’s third loss in the last four games. “It’s not much fun sitting here at 5-4, so we’re just going to have to get back to work and keep grinding,” said U of L coach Jeff Walz.
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
Report: UC Guard Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot, Bryant Missing Six Players
The Bearcats face the Bulldogs at noon ET on Sunday.
Huggins Extremely Unhappy With Player Effort and Performance in Loss
Cincinnati, Ohio – The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell apart late to lose to Xavier (6-3), 84-74 in the Big East/Big 12 Challenge. Following the game, head coach Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with his team’s performance, particularly late in the second half. Here’s what Coach Huggins had to say after the loss:
WATCH: Bob Huggins Xavier Postgame
Cincinnati - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell to the Xavier Musketeers (5-3) 84-74 Saturday night. Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and discussed the Mountaineers' performance, defensive effort and more. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following...
Struggles on and off the court continue for men’s basketball
Things only seem to get worse as the Louisville men’s basketball program continues its losing streak. Struggles continue to loom on the recruiting front, with the program losing its opportunity on two five-star prospects. Maui Misery, and Big Ten Blowout. Louisville is now a humbling 0-7, far below Card...
Volleyball Season Concludes at #1 Seed Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermakers concluded their season in the NCAA Second Round, falling to host No. 1 seeded Louisville in straight sets (19-25, 21-25, 23-25). The Boilermakers end their season with a 21-11 (11-9 Big Ten) record while the Cardinals advance to Regionals behind a 28-2 (17-1 ACC) record.
UC head coach search continues: Several names linked to Bearcats job
CINCINNATI — The search is still on to find Luke Fickell's replacement. The former Bearcats football coach's departure caught everyone off guard when he left the University of Cincinnati for the head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin. Fickell, the winningest head coach in Bearcat history, went 57-18...
Report: UC Down To Two Head Coach Candidates, Major Name Out Of Running
Cincinnati is keeping most of their coaching info under wraps in this cycle.
Bullitt East football rallies past Male for first state championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East's state title hopes rested in the hands of Travis Egan and the ball ended in the hands of the quarterback for the program's first ever championship. The Chargers defeated Louisville Male 28-27 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Class 6A state final...
Report: Deion Sanders 'Preparing' To Take Head Coach Position At Power Five School
Primetime is ready to take on the challenge out west.
