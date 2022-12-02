ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE CITY

The New School and Part-Time Faculty Go Into Mediation as Strike Enters Third Week

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte
THE CITY
THE CITY
 2 days ago

New School adjunct professors walked a picket line outside the university’s main campus on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

The New School and the union representing its part-time faculty entered mediation Thursday afternoon, after 95% of the nearly 2,000 adjunct instructors who’ve been on strike since Nov. 16 rejected the university’s “last, best and final offer.”

Part-time faculty, who are members of ACT-United Auto Workers Local 7902, turned down the university’s offer by a vote of 1,821 to 88. The offer included higher costs for health care and reduced access to the grievance process, according to several union members.

The contract representing the university’s part-time faculty expired in 2019. Striking workers cheered the mediation, which they viewed as a sign of progress.

“The wheels are in motion,” said part-time faculty member Alex Robins, who teaches fashion history at the Parsons School of Design, which is part of The New School. “It’s winning the battle but not yet winning the war. We remain committed to winning a fair contract.”

The most recent proposal from the university included 18% raises over the five years of the contract. The union had demanded raises retroactive to 2018, the last time part-time faculty received a wage boost.

Part-time faculty make up 87% of The New School’s overall teaching staff while earning as little as $4,300 per class, according to the union, or $21,500 for those who teach five classes a year, a not-uncommon load. Adjunct faculty frequently hold an additional two to three jobs to make ends meet, according to the union.

In a letter to faculty, staff and students on Thursday morning, The New School President Dwight A. McBride wrote about the decision to mediate: “​​We are at a pivotal moment and the need, obviously, is urgent. As we aim to reach agreement as quickly as possible, the university’s bargaining team remains ready to meet at any time.”

He also warned that the university may cease paying striking workers’ salaries if the work stoppage goes on, stating that doing so has been a “contingency” and that the university does “not have the resources to be able to continue that indefinitely.”

‘A Financial Stretch’

The 18% wage increase rejected by the workers “is already a financial stretch” for the institution, The New School’s management wrote in a memo it sent to the school community Nov. 29.

The memo said those raises would “require the university to either generate an additional $40 million in new revenues or cut an equivalent amount in costs, beyond what was previously accounted for in the financial plan.”

Adjunct faculty of The New School picket on Fifth Avenue, Thurs. Dec. 1, 2022.

Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

The New School is a “highly tuition dependent” institution, with nearly 85% of its $454 million annual budget coming from housing, tuition and dining costs paid for by students, according to the university. Its $394 million endowment is dwarfed by those of other private universities, like Columbia University’s $13 billion endowment and the $5 billion of nearby New York University.

Salaries and other compensation account for 32.6% of the university’s expenses, according to its 2020 tax records, the most recently available.

The New School, a liberal institution that boasts notable alumni such as James Baldwin and W.E.B. Du Bois, and has employed notable faculty including the democratic socialist historian Erich Fromm, was widely criticized last month by students and parents for encouraging students to cross the picket line and continue to attend class.

As a result of the strike, the university created an all-remote module for students titled “ Canvas Common Experience, ” which includes podcast episodes and readings including the FAQ page of watchdog group Genocide Watch and the action plan of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice.

There was an error. Please try again later. Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to your inbox each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments / 0

Related
THE CITY

Students Hangry at CUNY Cafeteria Still Shut Two Years After Return to Class

The cafeteria at Hostos Community College closed when the pandemic shut down New York. Nearly three years later, it remains shuttered — and hungry students who have returned to campus want it back.Hostos students demanded the college reopen its school cafeteria on Wednesday at a rally inside a campus building, saying their waning energy levels due to lack of access to nutrition on campus have made it harder to get through...
THE CITY

CEO of Exodus Resigns; Nonprofit Ran Scandal-Plagued Inmate Hotels

The CEO of Exodus Transitional Community — hired by City Hall to place released inmates in hotels during the pandemic — is stepping down, just as the group faces multiple investigations, THE CITY has learned.Julio Medina, a convicted drug dealer who founded Exodus years ago to help the formerly incarcerated get back on their feet, announced Thursday that he would be leaving the organization in the coming weeks but would assist...
THE CITY

Asylum Seeking Students Viewed Boost Charter School Queens

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters.On a Friday night in early November, roughly two dozen families at VOICE charter school in Long Island City, Queens, were preparing for a New York winter — most for the first time in their lives.In the school’s ground floor gymnasium, parents who had recently migrated from Venezuela and other Latin American countries to seek asylum in the U.S....
THE CITY

Thousands of New Yorkers Have Have EBT Card Benefits Stolen Through Skimming

Lawyers for thousands of New Yorkers who had their public benefits stolen through automatic teller machine and credit-card “skimming” fraud are urging city and state officials to recoup people’s stolen money and upgrade to cards with better protections. Officials from the Legal Aid Society and the Empire Justice Center in Albany sent a letter Thursday to the commissioner and top officials at the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), asking...
THE CITY

NYC Building Owners Looking to Get Ahead of 2024 Environmental Regulations

With just over a year before New York City’s climate law targeting buildings goes into effect, property managers and co-op board members are starting to look to the future, motivated by the looming deadline — and the threat of thousands of dollars in penalties.Local Law 97, passed by the City Council in 2019, puts carbon caps on all buildings bigger than 25,000 square feet — the city’s largest source of greenhouse...
THE CITY

MTA Flags Contractor Errors, Adds Two More Years to Subway Signal Work

The MTA is suffering from signal distress on multiple subway lines, including a two-year delay for upgrades along an elevated section of the F and G in Brooklyn because a contractor manufactured parts in the wrong size.Transit officials said this week that signal upgrades to portions of several subway lines in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan have run into delays, significantly slowing the rollout of a more modern technology that is designed...
THE CITY

LISTEN: Is There a 72-Hour Fix to a Long-Term Mental Health Crisis?

Mayor Eric Adams says his new plan to force people with untreated severe mental illnesses into hospitals is a “moral obligation,” but it’s not clear how that’s different from what the city was already doing with those people almost always released after 72 hours as a matter of state law.  Subscribe to FAQ NYC on Apple, Spotify, or pretty much everywhere podcasts are found.
THE CITY

Free Fridges in The Bronx Still Meeting Chronic Food Needs

Community fridges became a vital stopgap during the pandemic, providing free produce, prepared meals and even clothing to the neediest Bronxites. Now, the volunteers who run them wonder how they’ll keep this community resource going, as fridges are routinely emptied several times a day. Tony Marquez, a Riverdale resident of eight years, stopped by The Friendly Fridge on 242nd Street and Broadway as he commuted home recently and told THE CITY the...
THE CITY

MTA Warns of 5.5% Fare Hikes in Desperate Plea for More Funding

Facing massive budget deficits, the MTA warned Wednesday of higher-than-projected fare increases that could push the cost of a subway or bus ride higher than $3 by 2025 — following another hike already planned for next year.At the agency’s monthly board meeting, officials painted a dire picture of the MTA’s financial forecast, saying that without a return to pre-pandemic ridership levels or new recurring funding streams — from Washington, Albany or...
THE CITY

LISTEN: The City Wants to Help People Who Don’t Want to Be Helped

Brian Stettin, City Hall’s senior advisor on severe mental illness, explains Mayor Eric Adams’ new approach, and why “compassion and care” should take priority over consent when city workers encounter people who aren’t able or interested in caring for themselves — even when those people don’t present any immediate danger: “Look, if we’re going to just leave people on the street who are in need of medical care because we don’t have the beds and we don’t have the services then we should at least be honest enough to say that that’s the reason we’re abandoning people to the street,” he says. “We should not hide behind this false excuse that we can’t help them because the law doesn’t allow it.”Subscribe to FAQ NYC on Apple, Spotify, or pretty much everywhere podcasts are found.
THE CITY

Brooklyn Democratic Machine Appoints Little Pakistan Residents Party Posts Without Knowledge

At least ten people living in Brooklyn’s Little Pakistan neighborhood were appointed to obscure but meaningful positions within the borough’s Democratic Party organization without their knowledge in October, an investigation by THE CITY has found.The irregular appointments were for the “county committee,” a body of neighborhood representatives across the borough who vote on the party’s rules and its nominees for special elections in deliberations that have become flashpoints of heated intra-party...
THE CITY

You Can Buy Barge That Almost Sank de Blasio Restaurateur Bribery Case

It’s not the site of the old Hotel Metropole on W. 43rd St. where Herman “Beansie” Rosenthal was gunned down in 1912 by Leftie Louie and Gyp the Blood for squealing to the newspapers about a corrupt ring of city cops led by the most corrupt cop of all, Charles Becker.It’s not the section of Van Cortlandt Park near the Mosholu Golf Course where Vivian Gordon was found fatally strangled in...
THE CITY

One Brooklyn Health System Offline After Unexplained IT Issue

The computer network system at a major Brooklyn hospital network has been offline since Nov. 19 – leaving medical staff unable to access patient medical records or to upload laboratory and test results to electronic patient portals, according to doctors and other people aware of the situation.The outage affects One Brooklyn Health System, a consortium that comprises Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. It is unclear what...
THE CITY

Employee Deaths Canceled Contracts Abrupt Board Resignation Exodus CEO

The CEO of Exodus Transitional Community — a nonprofit facing investigations on several fronts — has suddenly resigned his position on the Board of Correction, the panel that regulates and oversees city jails.Julio Medina notified the board he was stepping down just one year into his six-year term. He was originally appointed to the board by the City Council in Sept. 2021 and until now served as its acting chair.Medina formally...
THE CITY

NYCHA Tells Feds Housing Fixes Delayed Massive Shortfall Rent Collection

The New York City Housing Authority has notified federal officials that a pandemic-triggered shortfall in rent collection is threatening its ability to meet a schedule of apartment fixes mandated by a 2019 court-approved agreement, THE CITY has learned.On Tuesday, NYCHA officials told THE CITY that as of last month, more than 71,000 public housing households were in arrears to the tune of $443 million, way up from the $100 million in...
THE CITY

High-Paid NYPD Official Had Deep Ties to Eric Adams and Shared Apartment

A career 911 dispatcher and longtime friend of Mayor Eric Adams who rented a room to Adams in her Crown Heights apartment for four years now has one of the highest-paid jobs in city government, records show.In May, the NYPD appointed Lisa White as its deputy commissioner for employee relations, at a salary of more than $241,000 a year — a nearly fivefold boost over her prior salary there and almost...
THE CITY

Recipients City Funds Fight Hate Crimes Remain Mystery

Following a spate of high-profile hate crimes during the pandemic, City Hall announced it would dole out $1 million to groups that could help spread love — but since then has divulged nothing about where the money went or who received it.In 2021, the Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes (OPHC), a division of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, announced it would give out $1 million to more than...
THE CITY

LISTEN: NYC’s New Weed Wild West

A year and a half after legalizing recreational marijuana, the first retail licenses have finally been issued even as the black market is booming and smoke shop robberies are through the roof. Ashley Southall, who covers cannabis in the city for the New York Times, goes into the weeds to explain what New York’s doing — and not doing — to correct the drug war’s damage, whether buyers can really trust the stuff getting sold here with California packaging, and much more. Subscribe to FAQ NYC on Apple, Spotify, or pretty much everywhere podcasts are found.
THE CITY

Delivery Workers Cheer $23.82 Proposed Minimum Pay Standards Not Everyone’s Happy

Last week, the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection proposed a minimum pay rate for the city’s app-based delivery workers that would boost their hourly wages, including operating costs, to $17.87, increasing to $23.82 by April 1, 2025.Many workers who spoke to THE CITY cheered the proposal, which would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 pending a public feedback period that concludes on Dec. 16. “We had no idea what...
THE CITY

$67 Million Flushing Aquatic Center Still Closed Months After Emergency Roof Repair

Nearly three years after the Flushing Meadows Corona Aquatic Center’s Olympic-caliber pool closed for what was supposed to be “at least six weeks” for an emergency roof repair, it remains off limits to the public as the Department of Parks and Recreation struggles to repair its unique movable floor.Parks said in a City Council oversight hearing last December that the pool at the 14-year-old, $67 million facility — built as part...
THE CITY

THE CITY

New York, NY
858
Followers
426
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donate

 https://www.thecity.nyc/

Comments / 0

Community Policy