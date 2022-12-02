Read full article on original website
2 shot at an apartment complex in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mich — Deputies responded to the shooting to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Dickman Road where they found one man being treated by family. He had a gunshot wound to his abdomen, deputies said. Another man involved in the shooting fled the scene, deputies said.
Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Homicide suspect fatally shoots himself during confrontation with Grand Rapids police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend last month, shot and killed himself following a gun battle with Grand Rapids Police officers, investigators said Friday. Patrick Jones, 30, fired multiple rounds at two officers at Jefferson Avenue and LaBelle Street on the city's...
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in girlfriend’s death
A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, who went missing in October 2021. Her body was found in Muskegon Heights in February.
KDPS investigating a shooting near the WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting on Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street, close to the Western Michigan University campus. Police received a report of the shooting in the 1300 block of Knollwood around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Keaton Nielsen with...
Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
$100,000 donation aims to keep Patmos Library doors open
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A $100,000 surprise donation is expected to keep Patmos Library's doors open after voters turned down its operating millage in the Nov. 8 midterm election. The donation, made by Andy and Tracie Wierda, pushed back the library's original plan to close on September 2024, library...
$40M Michigan Capitol welcome center officially opens after decades of planning
LANSING, Mich. — A project decades, and millions of dollars, in the making is finally finished in Lansing. Where there was once a parking lot, Michigan has a new $40 million space to welcome visitors to and natives of the state alike to the center of politics in the Mitten.
Annual "Tree of Love" holiday campaign aims to save lives
The Ascension Borgess "Tree of Love" campaign is back for another holiday season in Kalamazoo. The fundraising effort, which provides free breast cancer screenings to low income women, is accepting donations until December 31st. The foundation says one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point...
Students present STEM products, prototypes at WMU Innovation Expo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM, was the spotlight at a wide-ranging competition hosted at Western Michigan University Friday. Kids as young as kindergarten, and up through college-aged, presented various products and prototypes they've developed to judges and other competitors. "Being able to...
Pfizer announces $750 million "major expansion" into Portage facility
PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer representatives announced a $750 million investment into its Kalamazoo County facility Monday, building on their phase one Modular Aseptic Processing, or MAP, investment of $465 million from 2018. "Today, Pfizer is making another bold bet on Michigan’s manufacturing strengths and hardworking people,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Harper Creek, Pennfield take away wins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It looked like it was all Pennfield early in the Panthers showdown with Mason. It nearly wound up with the Panthers on the losing end, but the Bulldogs bid fell short, as Pennfield came out on top, 42-40. The Panthers jumped out to a 13-4...
