'GMA' sources say T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach always had 'obvious chemistry' but are 'annoyed' by bombshell article exposing relationship

By Joi-Marie McKenzie,Libby Torres
 2 days ago
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in 2022.

  • "GMA3" co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were spotted on a trip together earlier this week.
  • The two are married to other people, leading some to speculate that they were in a relationship.
  • A source close to the show told Insider that the "chemistry" between the two was "very obvious."

"Good Morning America 3: What You Need to Know" co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach made headlines this week when they were photographed on what appeared to be a romantic trip together , despite being married to other people. A source close to the show told Insider that the "chemistry" between the two was "very obvious."

"I think a lot of people are shocked but not super surprised," one source, who preferred to remain anonymous but whose identity and ties to "Good Morning America" were verified by Insider, said of the potential romance between Holmes and Robach.

According to the source, they had "suspicions" of the bond between the two during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration in early 2022. But per the source, the "confirmation" for these suspicions only came when the Daily Mail first published the photos of Holmes and Robach earlier this week.

"On set, off set, they were very much bonded," the source added of Holmes' friendship with Robach.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in May 2022 in New York City.

When asked by Insider how staffers at "GMA" were feeling after the Daily Mail's article was published, multiple sources close to the morning news show told Insider that the newsroom was shocked.

One source said some people are waiting to see how "GMA" responds.

"People are a bit annoyed. They have an air of entitlement honestly," the first source said of Holmes and Robach, adding: "People are kind of waiting for an explanation because we're just as confused as the rest of the world."

Representatives for ABC didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. A representative for "Good Morning America" declined to comment on the record.

Staffers at "GMA" have told other outlets, including People magazine , that they were "surprised" about the reported relationship. Still, one source pointed out that both anchors are reportedly separated from their spouses .

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source told People's Stephanie Wenger and Joelle Goldstein . "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Holmes' first marriage was to Amy Ferson, with whom he shares two children. He later married Marilee Fiebig Holmes in 2010, and the two share a daughter Sabine, whom they welcomed in 2013. Holmes and Fiebig reportedly separated earlier this year .

Robach married actor Andrew Shue in 2010 and has two children with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Robach reportedly separated from Shue earlier this year as well , around the time that Holmes took a step back from his marriage.

Do you work for GMA and want to share your story? Email ltorres@insider.com.

Comments / 28

pattym
2d ago

They are “out of the hamper” and seem very relieved. To each his own. Im mindful of the wounded spouses for sure and wish them both speedy recoveries. Life is a stab in the back sometimes and if it doesnt kill you it makes you stronger.

Earlean Johnson
2d ago

why is it anyone's business, people need to take care of their own business.

