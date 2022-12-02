ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of December 5th

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork continues as weather permits. This includes pothole patching throughout Northwest Missouri. Scheduled work for the week of December 5th for the local counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk...
kttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire

Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
KCTV 5

Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
KMZU

Six occupants hurt in rollover crash

CLAY COUNTY, MO - Six occupants of a vehicle were injured and hospitalized due to a rollover accident just before noon Saturday. Highway Patrol says Emily Kephart, 18, was the driver of a Ram 1500 that lost control on I-35 south of 128 Road and overturned into an embankment. Kephart,...
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
kjluradio.com

Elderly Saline County man seriously injured in Lafayette County collision

Three people are seriously injured, including a Saline County man, involved in a collision in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, was driving through Lafayette County on Friday when he pulled into the path of an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to strike Osborn’s car on the driver’s side.
fox4kc.com

18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For the Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend showed 112 calls for service. 9:30 AM, Officers responded to the 100 Block of JFK in regards to a two-vehicle non-injury crash. Both cars were able to leave the scene. 6:38 PM Officers responded to the intersection of 190 HWY and Washington...
kchi.com

Carrollton Town Council

The Carrollton Town Council will meet at 6:00 this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda has only two items of new business. Jim Bowen will address the council about a Dump Site. There will be a discussion about purchasing security cameras. Chief Turk will address the council about overtime...
northwestmoinfo.com

Winston Man Injured in Early Morning Crash Today in DeKalb County

A Winston man suffered injuries in an early morning crash today in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 3:15 this morning on Highway Six, two miles east of Weatherby, as 19-year-old Tyler S. Muessig headed eastbound. Troopers say Muessig went off the south side...
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after rollover crash

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
KCTV 5

Temperatures start warming up, possible wintry mix on Thursday

Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life. A popular Blue Spring neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. Local Kansas State fans celebrate title win...
kttn.com

School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
St. Joseph Post

Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall

A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...

