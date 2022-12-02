Read full article on original website
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of December 5th
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork continues as weather permits. This includes pothole patching throughout Northwest Missouri. Scheduled work for the week of December 5th for the local counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
KMZU
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
kjluradio.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For the Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend showed 112 calls for service. 9:30 AM, Officers responded to the 100 Block of JFK in regards to a two-vehicle non-injury crash. Both cars were able to leave the scene. 6:38 PM Officers responded to the intersection of 190 HWY and Washington...
kchi.com
Carrollton Town Council
The Carrollton Town Council will meet at 6:00 this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda has only two items of new business. Jim Bowen will address the council about a Dump Site. There will be a discussion about purchasing security cameras. Chief Turk will address the council about overtime...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED OUT TO FIRE AT CORNER OF MORGAN AND MIAMI IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Fire Department was called out to the corner of Morgan and Miami in Marshall at 7:48 on Saturday, December 2, 2022 for a structure fire. As of 8:30 a.m., firefighters were still on the scene. KMMO will update information on this story as information becomes available.
northwestmoinfo.com
Driver, 5-year-old passenger seriously injured in 1-vehicle crash on I-470
A 22-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on Interstate 470.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
KCTV 5
Temperatures start warming up, possible wintry mix on Thursday
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life. A popular Blue Spring neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. Local Kansas State fans celebrate title win...
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
