WWE is contemplating a move into boxing, co-CEO Stephanie McMahon says

By Alan Dawson
 2 days ago

Stephanie McMahon, co-CEO at WWE.

Photo by Getty Images

  • WWE is looking at expanding its horizons, according to co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.
  • McMahon said the company is considering making a move into the boxing business.
  • The sport, McMahon said, is fractured. WWE, she said, has a history of streamlining an industry.

WWE is contemplating a move into the boxing business, according to the pro wrestling firm's co-CEO Stephanie McMahon .

Boxing is a disjointed sport, McMahon said on a panel discussion at the 6th annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit . The world title landscape of boxing is so fractured it is hard for a casual fan to understand who the legitimate champion of a weight division truly is.

The 46-year-old executive pointed to the sport's four-belt era to demonstrate her point.

"Who's the lineal champion? Who's the WBC champion? Who's the this — it's kind of it's all over the place," McMahon said.

Boxing is in WWE's crosshairs

Boxing is not the only space WWE could be assessing as a potential acquisition, McMahon said, as any new purchase or expansion outside of pro wrestling would have "to align with our capabilities."

Floyd Mayweather and the Big Show.

Photo by Getty Images

Speaking specifically on boxing, though, McMahon said WWE has experience in tidying up a fractured industry, as it was how her father and WWE founder Vince McMahon grew the market-leading pro wrestling company.

"My father, Vince McMahon, who was the Chairman and CEO, obviously had the opportunity to roll up all of those different territories and create one major brand in WWE that is now gone from a regional, territorial content play to a global media franchise," she said.

Now, there may be a time to "replicate" what Vince McMahon did in the coming months and years in a new industry. "Boxing being an idea of one of them," she said.

WWE has experience working with boxers during its pro wrestling shows, as Floyd Mayweather famously broke Big Show's nose during his prime years as a fighter.

More recently, WWE recruited Tyson Fury for standalone events.

It is unclear if WWE would bid for certain fights and promote them under a WWE banner, or if it would attempt to build and sign its own roster of boxers.

