Elton Alford Jack, 88, of Haleyville, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his residence. Elton was born on January 6, 1934 in Haleyville to Joseph Virgle Jack and Bertha Elizabeth Berry Jack. He was a deacon at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and a Mason of F & AM of the Grand Lodge of Haleyville, Alabama.

3 HOURS AGO