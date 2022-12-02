Read full article on original website
Elton Alford Jack
Elton Alford Jack, 88, of Haleyville, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his residence. Elton was born on January 6, 1934 in Haleyville to Joseph Virgle Jack and Bertha Elizabeth Berry Jack. He was a deacon at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and a Mason of F & AM of the Grand Lodge of Haleyville, Alabama.
Odra Mae Ballard
Odra Mae Ballard, 72, of Russellville, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. Odra was originally from Jamestown, Tennessee and moved to Franklin County after marrying Bennie Ballard in 1968. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bennie Ballard;...
