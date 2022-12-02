Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Below Freezing Tonight, Rainy ALL Next Week!
Temperatures will drop down below freezing again Sunday morning across West Tennessee and highs will only reach the mid 40s on Sunday. Temperatures will warm back up nicely next week but clouds and rain showers will dominate the forecast for most of the week. We do have a couple chances for some weak storms and we will let you know just how much rain is on the way; all coming up here.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
KATU.com
Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
kykn.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening
Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
KHQ Right Now
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
counton2.com
Winter Weather Preparedness: Ice Storms
Forecasting winter weather can be difficult for forecasters due to the “warm layer”. I’m sure you’ve heard about this when meteorologists explain the difference between snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Heavy accumulations of any of these types of precipitation during the winter months can cause significant...
School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow
After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
South Carolina leaders advise people to prepare for wintry weather in the coming months
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's emergency agency is telling people statewide to prepare for possible wintry hazards in the comings months, especially after the state saw one of its most active winters in years last season. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) held a briefing Tuesday as...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
klcc.org
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
WIS-TV
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
KTVL
Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?
Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]
Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
