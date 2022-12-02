Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
Santa Cops partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock children experienced the joy of Christmas earlier than normal this year. The Lubbock Police Department’s Santa Cops teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Saturday, spending the day with kids in the program. Officers dressed up as Santa helped celebrate the holidays by building friendships with the children, taking a trip around Lubbock and shopping.
everythinglubbock.com
National Ranching Heritage Center’s 44th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch is Dec. 9-10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) in Lubbock will host its 44th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th. According to a press release from the NRHC and Texas Tech University, visitors can celebrate a frontier Christmas from 6:30 to...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Dec. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 3630 50th Street. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to...
everythinglubbock.com
Miracles Christmas Parade is on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas—The 17th annual Miracles Christmas Parade is a family tradition. This nighttime, lighted parade will feature Santa Claus, Raider Red, more than 20 floats, local high school bands and more. The U.S. Marines will be collecting unwrapped toys for Toys For Tots. The parade route is down 34th Street, starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Ave. Find out more at miraclesparade.com.
everythinglubbock.com
South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display
LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
Santa Cops coming to Lubbock Saturday, December 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock announced that Santa Cops are coming back to town. On Saturday December 3, law enforcement professionals will take on the role of Santa for the day. See below for more details. The following is a press release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock: LUBBOCK, TEXAS […]
Lubbock gears up for the Miracles Christmas Parade
The Miracles Christmas Parade has been around for the last 19 years, though two of those years it was cancelled. It's an ongoing Lubbock tradition.
everythinglubbock.com
Check out Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display from December 6-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Overton Hotel & Conference Center, along with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, have partnered once again to create Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display. According to press release, this year’s display will be unveiled to the public during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock...
fox34.com
South Plains Community Action to host Winter Wonderland Resource Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area. Organizations across the Lubbock area will join SPCAA at the South Plains Mall on December 3rd from 10am to...
fox34.com
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
fox34.com
Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market. The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585. The event is free for all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. hosting 3 holiday events on Saturday, Dec. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department will host three holiday events on Saturday, December 3. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, these events include Santa Paws at the Hodges Community Center, a Holiday Craft Bazzar at the Copper Rawlings Community Center and Breakfast with Santa at the Maxey Community Center.
fox34.com
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
fox34.com
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
fox34.com
Sip & Shop events set for first two Saturday’s in December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Sip and Shop events will be held in Lubbock for Christmas shoppers looking for the perfect gifts!. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Lubbock’s best local vendors will be at the Crossroads Event Center in Wolfforth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event center is located at 10107 CR 1300. Admission is free to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food trucks and wine with Oswald Vineyards of Brownfield!
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
KSAT 12
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
Lubbock parent ‘frustrated’ after video of daughter slap boxing at Boys & Girls Club
A Lubbock mom said she is frustrated after she received a video of her daughter slap boxing with another member at the Boys & Girls Club.
fox34.com
Benefit concert this Sunday for 2-year-old cancer patient from O’Donnell
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Oct. 7, Kal Luke Mires had a seizure. Two days later, he was transported to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth where doctors found a brain tumor, after over 20 hours of surgery. “It was a Choroid Plexus Carcinoma and when they removed it, it...
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 4th through 10th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
Comments / 0