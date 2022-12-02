ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atozsports.com

Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
FanSided

Miami basketball at Louisville: Game 9 info, live stream, odds and TV

The Miami basketball team plays at Louisville on Sunday to open ACC play. At 7-1, Miami is off to its best start since beginning the 2017-18 season 10-0. Louisville has started a season 0-7 for the first time since 1940-41 when the Cardinals lost their first 11 games. Kenny Payne is in his first season as Louisville’s head coach.
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Xavier

West Virginia and Xavier square off Saturday evening in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has quite the history with the Musketeers, having faced them 16 times as the head coach of the University of Cincinnati. His record against Xavier? 8-10. If the math doesn't add...
FOX Sports

Rutgers hosts No. 10 Indiana following Jackson-Davis' 21-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -3; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Indiana faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points in Indiana's 77-65 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-0 in home...
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
CBS Sports

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction, spread, Big Ten Championship Game odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online

When the 2022 season was just about to begin, there were not many experts and pundits predicting the Big Ten Championship Game matchup we're set to be treated to on Saturday. Nonetheless, it'll be No. 2 Michigan searching for its second consecutive conference crown as the Wolverines take on a Purdue team out of the Big Ten West that has traditionally been known to be a thorn in the side of top five-ranked teams.
igbnorthamerica.com

Arizona betting handle up 49% month-on-month in September

Consumers in Arizona bet a total of $538.0m on sports during September, a 49.0% increase on the previous month. The September figure was significantly higher than the $361.0m wagered in August and was also the third consecutive month of growth in the state. Players spent $533.3m betting online during the...

