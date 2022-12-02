Read full article on original website
KGW
Popular Portland restaurant to reopen after closing in October
Chez Jose is getting a new life. The restaurant has a new owner and will be reopening mid-December.
KGW
Photos: Snow in Portland
Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
WWEEK
Willamette Valley Vineyards Has Opened a Restaurant in Happy Valley
Nearly a year and a half after Willamette Valley Vineyards announced it would be making a big push to expand into the Portland metro area, the Turner-based business has opened its third outpost in Happy Valley. The Tasting Room & Restaurant, located in Happy Valley Crossroads East at 13220 SE...
Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column
Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
pdxmonthly.com
Make Shop Halo Halo’s Bright Purple Ube Crinkle Cookies
Move over, chocolate mint—purple yam jam is here. aking for a crowd is nothing new for Geleen Abenoja. While growing up in Renton, Washington, she began making desserts at age 7 for dinner parties with her extended family, for guest lists that could top 50. “We would get together at least on a biweekly basis to have dinner together, celebrate birthdays, special occasions—and my aunts and my mom would put me in charge of making sweets,” she says.
kptv.com
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
Narcity
This Vancouver Restaurant Has Become A Winter Wonderland & You Can Even Brunch With Santa
This Vancouver restaurant has completely transformed its patio into a magical winter wonderland with yuletide decor and festive boozy drinks. Glowbal is a glitzy eatery located in the heart of downtown Vancouver. After getting its wintery makeover, you might just feel like you're sipping on a cocktail at the North Pole.
Houseplant care during the winter time in the Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — With colder temperatures arriving in the Portland area, many may be wondering how to care for their houseplants living in the Pacific Northwest. KGW spoke to local experts with green thumbs to find out tips and best practices for nourishing and preserving houseplants during the winter months.
WWEEK
Peek Inside This Former Model Home in Hazelwood
So many people were interested in the house Abigail Morgan and Bijan Berahimi eventually bought that the couple had just a 15-minute window to view it with their realtor. Morgan, a copywriter for Rejuvenation, and Berahimi, a graphic designer, had been living in Northeast, off Williams Avenue, and weren’t even looking to move, but they reconsidered when their friend sent them a link to a listing with a note: “Everything about this house—it’s so you guys.” So they joined the throngs of looky-loos who wanted to get a glimpse inside a home built in the heyday of Portland’s midcentury expansion and once lauded as “The Wedgwood Home of Tomorrow.” They headed out in the rain to check it out.
Downtown Portland's Heathman Hotel GM frustrated with PBOT's bike project
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Heathman Hotel has been a fixture at the corner of Southwest Salmon and Broadway since 1927. "One of the first luxury boutique hotels to go up in the city," said Marjorie Walsh the general manager of The Heathman. Walsh has been the general manager for...
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Sunday snow in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
KGW
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
NEAH BAY, Wash. — A salvage company in Washington has located wreckage from one of the deadliest maritime disasters in Northwest history off Cape Flattery near the Neah Bay. The sonar images are unmistakable to the trained eye. They show a shipwreck more than 1,000-feet deep off the Washington coast.
10 MOST DANGEROUS NEIGHBORHOODS IN PORTLAND, OREGON
You can do your best to stay safe in any environment. Sometimes you just can't control your surroundings. Sadly for many places, it's the neighborhoods that you've grown up in that take a turn for the shady. Many reasons are the cause of the downhill slide. Addiction, poverty, stress, and people just feeling like they're at their wit's end can all be causes. When the people who live there have their lives changed, their surroundings can change. What can you do? Moving is always an option, but not ideal for many people. So that brings us back to the initial question. What can you do?
fox5ny.com
Deer spotted running around Oregon neighborhood with Christmas lights
DALLAS, Ore. - Rudolph got a head start on "decking the halls" ahead of the Christmas holiday. According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, a buck was spotted walking around Dallas, Oregon with Christmas lights attached to its antlers. Thanks to a call from the Dallas Oregon Police...
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.
WWEEK
The Most Annoying Crime in Portland Recruits Henchmen on Facebook Marketplace
This last summer, my partner’s car was stolen from right in front of our house. The next day it was found abandoned and towed to an impound lot. The attendant at the tow lot explained that our steering column had been smashed open so any key could start the car, and though there were signs of an attempt to remove it, including a hastily discarded scattering of tools in the backseat, the catalytic converter was still intact. So was the skull-shaped meth pipe they left in the center console.
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
Child luring sting nabs 8, including Milwaukie restaurateur
A multi-agency child sex sting led to the arrest of 8 men, including one who was a co-owner of a Milwaukie eatery.
