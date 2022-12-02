ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGW

Photos: Snow in Portland

Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
WWEEK

Willamette Valley Vineyards Has Opened a Restaurant in Happy Valley

Nearly a year and a half after Willamette Valley Vineyards announced it would be making a big push to expand into the Portland metro area, the Turner-based business has opened its third outpost in Happy Valley. The Tasting Room & Restaurant, located in Happy Valley Crossroads East at 13220 SE...
The Oregonian

Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column

Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
pdxmonthly.com

Make Shop Halo Halo’s Bright Purple Ube Crinkle Cookies

Move over, chocolate mint—purple yam jam is here. aking for a crowd is nothing new for Geleen Abenoja. While growing up in Renton, Washington, she began making desserts at age 7 for dinner parties with her extended family, for guest lists that could top 50. “We would get together at least on a biweekly basis to have dinner together, celebrate birthdays, special occasions—and my aunts and my mom would put me in charge of making sweets,” she says.
kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
KGW

Houseplant care during the winter time in the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — With colder temperatures arriving in the Portland area, many may be wondering how to care for their houseplants living in the Pacific Northwest. KGW spoke to local experts with green thumbs to find out tips and best practices for nourishing and preserving houseplants during the winter months.
WWEEK

Peek Inside This Former Model Home in Hazelwood

So many people were interested in the house Abigail Morgan and Bijan Berahimi eventually bought that the couple had just a 15-minute window to view it with their realtor. Morgan, a copywriter for Rejuvenation, and Berahimi, a graphic designer, had been living in Northeast, off Williams Avenue, and weren’t even looking to move, but they reconsidered when their friend sent them a link to a listing with a note: “Everything about this house—it’s so you guys.” So they joined the throngs of looky-loos who wanted to get a glimpse inside a home built in the heyday of Portland’s midcentury expansion and once lauded as “The Wedgwood Home of Tomorrow.” They headed out in the rain to check it out.
KOIN 6 News

Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
KGW

Sunday snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
92.9 The Bull

10 MOST DANGEROUS NEIGHBORHOODS IN PORTLAND, OREGON

You can do your best to stay safe in any environment. Sometimes you just can't control your surroundings. Sadly for many places, it's the neighborhoods that you've grown up in that take a turn for the shady. Many reasons are the cause of the downhill slide. Addiction, poverty, stress, and people just feeling like they're at their wit's end can all be causes. When the people who live there have their lives changed, their surroundings can change. What can you do? Moving is always an option, but not ideal for many people. So that brings us back to the initial question. What can you do?
fox5ny.com

Deer spotted running around Oregon neighborhood with Christmas lights

DALLAS, Ore. - Rudolph got a head start on "decking the halls" ahead of the Christmas holiday. According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, a buck was spotted walking around Dallas, Oregon with Christmas lights attached to its antlers. Thanks to a call from the Dallas Oregon Police...
WWEEK

The Most Annoying Crime in Portland Recruits Henchmen on Facebook Marketplace

This last summer, my partner’s car was stolen from right in front of our house. The next day it was found abandoned and towed to an impound lot. The attendant at the tow lot explained that our steering column had been smashed open so any key could start the car, and though there were signs of an attempt to remove it, including a hastily discarded scattering of tools in the backseat, the catalytic converter was still intact. So was the skull-shaped meth pipe they left in the center console.

