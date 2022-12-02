Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police Department participates in Santa Cop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday officers of the North Platte Police Department descended on Walmart... to get presents for children in need. The department has lists submitted by children and then officers are dispatched to Walmart to try to get some of these presents for children whose families may not be fortunate enough to provide Christmas gifts.
knopnews2.com
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead following a two-car crash west of North Platte. It happened Sunday afternoon between Hershey and North Platte on Highway 30. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the driver of a sedan, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was traveling west on Highway 30 when it appears he suffered a medical condition, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a truck.
knopnews2.com
Pizza Hut opens in North Platte... how to get your fix
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pizza Hut opened in North Platte on Thursday and residents can’t get enough. Staff of the Pizza Hut told KNOP that they are having issues keeping up with the high demand. Pizza Hut will not have a direct number to this store until their...
knopnews2.com
Building sustains minor damage in fire north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department responded to a grass fire at the Highway 83 and Highway 97 junction Sunday afternoon. The North Platte Fire Department said a man was burning trash when a spark caused a fire at around 1:40 p.m.. Due to the high...
knopnews2.com
North Platte High School places runner up in theater competition
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte High School’s theater team made second place in the regional competition in the Play Production category. They will proceed on to the state championships in Norfolk, Nebraska on Friday December 9.
knopnews2.com
Christmas Village returns to Lincoln County Historical Museum
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Historical Museum Christmas Village returned for its seventh year Friday. For four weekends in December, the grounds of the museum are decorated with lights and music thanks to the cooperation of 50 local businesses and organizations. “I think it’s become a tradition...
knopnews2.com
NPCC defends home court against Eastern Wyoming
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC Knights men’s basketball team knocked off the visiting Eastern Wyoming Lancers on Friday night 84-77. The Knights had four scorers in double digits as they cruised to victory, the Knights led by 13 at the half, and did not look back as they never trailed in the second half.
knopnews2.com
Prairie Arts Center hosts Festival of Trees
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bidding ends Saturday night on the decorative trees at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte. The trees are donated by local businesses and people to support the non profit art center. You can bid on them at: https://gatewayrealty.hibid.com/auctions.
knopnews2.com
North Platte drops tight game to Pius X
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs fell in a tight battle over in Lincoln to Pius X 43-42 Saturday. The Bulldogs took the lead late by one on a basket from Lance Gifford, before the game winning basket by Parker Kelly, as Pius took the victory to move to 1-1 on the year.
Comments / 0