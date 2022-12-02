ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS19

Rusk County officials arrest 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a recent murder. On Sunday, authorities arrested David L. Davis II, for a murder in Garrison on Dec. 3. He was initially on the run and considered armed and dangerous. He will be...
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Officials said that they considered David Lawrence Davis II armed and dangerous before they found him and arrested him at a house around 3 […]
KICKS 105

These Shoes May be The Key in Solving a Cold Case Lufkin Homicide

The Lufkin Police Department is hoping that re-releasing details, photos, and video of a murder that took place over 5 years ago will spark the memory of someone who could provide a lead in a cold-case homicide. Homicide Details. On November 3, 2017, 31-year-old Darrence O’Brien Kindle went to pick...
KLTV

18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
kjas.com

New information learned about assault suspect captured with a drone

On Thursday KJAS News told you about Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens using a specialized drone with a thermal camera to capture a suspect in Sabine County. We’ve now learned more about the man and the criminal charges filed against him. He has been identified as 51-year-old Michael...
East Texas News

Man arrested on drugs, warrant

DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest last week of a Dam B man who was in possession of drugs and a warrant for his arrest out of neighboring Hardin County. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies made contact with Thomas Ray “Trey”...
KLTV

2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
CBS19

Rusk County officials searching for missing 77-year-old woman

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County law enforcement is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for Mary Patterson. Patterson stands 5'2 and was last seen in the 9000 block of State Highway 64...
KLTV

Elkhart ISD Bus Crash Follow Up

An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis. Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8.
KETK / FOX51 News

Missing teenager found, adult male arrested in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement. Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off […]
KLTV

Boil water notice rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers. The notice was originally issued on Nov. 30, but the water supply has now taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 5.
KHOU

A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"

HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino. Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.
101.5 KNUE

A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
K-Fox 95.5

An Exclusive Tour of Ice Skating in the Pines in Lufkin, Texas

It's time for Ice Skating in the Pines at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. It opens at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3, and will continue through Sunday, January 8. So, you will have the entire Christmas holiday and beyond to enjoy this first-time event in Lufkin. How...
KLTV

East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
101.5 KNUE

Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas

When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
kjas.com

Chamber hosted Santa on Tuesday

The Jasper-Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Santa Claus on Tuesday. Also showing up was one of Santa's elves, the Grinch, and Frosty the Snowman. Meanwhile, the Christmas Tree Auction continues at the Chamber, featuring eleven trees that have been decorated and donated by local businesses. Proceeds from...

