Related
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Strep A: Five-year-old girl dies from illness linked to bacterial infection
A five-year-old girl has died from an illness linked to the bacterial infection strep A in Belfast. The Black Mountain Primary School pupil became severely ill last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, but died on Monday. The school said Stella-Lily McCorkindale was "a...
BBC
Scotland's slavery role cannot be glossed over, Lord Carloway says
Scotland's complicity with slavery cannot be "glossed over", Scotland's most senior judge has said. Unveiling a plaque in Edinburgh, Lord Carloway said it was important to mark the "true extent" of Scotland's historic role in the slave trade. The plaque marked a 1778 legal judgement that established that Scots law...
