Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest following a homicide in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment on the 0-100 block of School Street around 5:10 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim...
18-year-old killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
Suspect wanted in connection with Chicopee shooting arrested
The Springfield Police arrested a man that had a warrant in connection with a shooting in Chicopee.
Gun, pursuit, and wrong way collision leave two dead in Worcester
Two people are dead in Worcester after a fatal accident stemming from a police chase and an assaults with a gun.
Police say driver of fatal Worcester crash fled police after pointing airsoft gun at people
A rollover crash in Worcester Saturday occurred after the driver threatened a pedestrian with a gun and then fled police. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Worcester police officers responded to Water Street after receiving a report of an assault with a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the department. They learned that two men had been walking on the street when a Toyota Highlander drove past them and almost hit them.
Police investigate robbery at Groton Henny Penny
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Town Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Henny Penny. Police say the incident happened Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. at 1270 Gold Star Highway. One suspect entered the store, allegedly brandishing a knife and demanding money, according to police. The suspect left the […]
Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
Suspect found on roof during narcotics investigation in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday during an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation.
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
Holyoke man arrested for 2021 deadly North Canaan crash
A man from Holyoke was arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in a deadly crash in North Canaan last year.
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police have arrested the man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter after a 2-week search. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was apprehended Friday afternoon in the city of Waterbury, according to WFSB. Francisquini was the subject of a manhunt involving local, state and federal...
Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford
A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
Getting Answers: criminal history of accused ‘Route 91 Bandit’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the Chicopee man captured Thursday by the FBI, accused of robbing more than a dozen banks along I-91. Court documents we’ve obtained show Taylor Dziczek was convicted in 2017 of holding up a South Hadley bank and that’s not his only criminal conviction.
Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
Teen loses control of vehicle, lands off-road in fatal crash: Police
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A teenager died after losing control of his car and going off-road in Southington on Sunday, police said. Around 5 a.m., Southington police said a nearby officer responded to the sound of screeching tires and the sound of a crash. While investigating the scene, the officer found a single car that went off the roadway and landed in a wooded area.
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities. Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who...
Getting Answers: arrest of the alleged ‘Route 91 Bandit’
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after the FBI arrested the man they believe is responsible for robbing more than a dozen banks across four New England states. On Thursday, the FBI searched 30-year-old Taylor Dziczek’s house in Chicopee. They confirmed to Western Mass News they...
Connecticut man arrested, accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter
WATERBURY, Ct. — Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body last month in Connecticut. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday, one day before what would have been his daughter’s first birthday. He was apprehended in Waterbury after a man called police to report that he recognized Francisquini sitting at a bus station.
