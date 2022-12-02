ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police release details in November police shooting

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whbdw_0jVTZry000

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department released more information on a police shooting that left one person dead near the foothills in November.

Couple charged with abusing child allowed unsupervised, overnight visits

According to APD, 21-year-old Julian Sanchez and a friend were drinking and gambling at Sandia Casino. Later that night they crashed into a center median on Tramway near Menaul. Police say when an officer was trying to remove Sanchez from the vehicle, things escalated.

APD says the officer’s partner shouted to him that Sanchez had a gun. The officer said he saw the gun himself and when he told Sanchez to put the gun down, he thought he heard Sanchez shoot the weapon and point it at him.

The officer fired his weapon, hitting Sanchez several times. Sanchez died at the scene. Police did find a gun in the car. A review of the gun shows the weapon was not fired. APD says the investigation is still ongoing and it has not been determined if the officer broke any use-of-force policies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KOAT 7

APD investigates 114th homicide of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With less than a month away from the new year, the Albuquerque Police Department reported an alarming rate of homicides in 2022 compared to 2021. As of Dec. 3, APD is investigating its 114th homicide of the year. According to police, a man crashed his vehicle...
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Hotel room burglarized, Santa Fe Police low vacancy, Foggy morning, Food drive, Special display

Monday’s Top Stories Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank 2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit Bernalillo County SWAT responds to armed, barricaded suspect NFL player honors Bernalillo County first responders Firefighters face off in Bernalillo County Fire Department relay Power outages could last days after shootings at substations Florida […]
KRQE News 13

Hotel room of Albuquerque visitors burglarized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tourists from out of state were hoping for a nice vacation. However, the last day they were here in Albuquerque, someone stole from their hotel room. It’s often heard about trailers taken or cars broken into at hotels. This time, a hotel room rummaged through. “I felt it was a safe place,” […]
KRQE News 13

Firefighters go head to head in Bernalillo County Fire Department Urbany Cup Relay

Firefighters with the Bernalillo County Fire Department went head to head this weekend in the 2nd Annual Urbany Cup Firefighter Combat Challenge. Firefighters go head to head in Bernalillo County …. Firefighters with the Bernalillo County Fire Department went head to head this weekend in the 2nd Annual Urbany Cup...
krwg.org

Albuquerque has record 115 homicides and counting this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Albuquerque has set a new record for the most homicides in one year at 115 and counting. The Albuquerque Journal reported the record was previously set in 2021 with 117 homicides by year’s end around the city, but at least three of those have since been ruled self-defense shootings or otherwise. Before that, the highest total was 81 homicides in 2019. There were 69 people killed in Albuquerque from May through September this year, the lowest monthly total in that stretch being the 10 homicides in July. Outside of the Albuquerque city limits, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has recorded 19 homicides in 2022, the agency’s highest total in recent memory. Before 2022, the county had fluctuated between 11 homicides in 2021 and five homicides in 2017.
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police hires new officers, lowest vacancies in years

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While police departments across the state struggle to hire, one New Mexico police department is making strides, saying its officer vacancy rate is at its lowest in years. For the first time since 2018, the Santa Fe Police Department has fewer than 20 officer vacancies. The department says that this will […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy