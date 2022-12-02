Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
UPS driver found hanging onto bridge pillar after insane crash, Indiana State Police say
Indiana authorities say it will take about six hours to remove the UPS truck from in-between the west and eastbound lanes of I-90. The driver is being treated for minor injuries and no other cars were involved. State police ask drivers to avoid the area.
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
WISH-TV
Over 2,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 2,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. “Reported outages are widespread. The high winds have impacted customers across our...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
cbs4indy.com
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
travelawaits.com
5 Fantastic Reasons To Visit The Fair Oaks Farm In Indiana During The Holidays
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Fair Oaks Farms is known as one of the top destinations for agritourism in the Midwest. The farm transforms into a magical winter wonderland and offers something fun for adults and children to enjoy during the holiday season. Located in northwest Indiana, less than an hour and a half outside of Chicago, enjoy ice skating, ice sliding, and more holiday fun.
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
WLKY.com
Indiana's last 7 WWII veterans come together to celebrate their 'last hoorah'
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana's last living World War II veterans gathered to honor fallen soldiers and celebrate their journeys. Known as the "Magnificent 7," the team met up to celebrate what they called their last hoorah. The number of WWII veterans is dwindling daily. Less than 200,000 are...
wrtv.com
Jefferson Award: Stephanie Sanders helps feed Hoosiers on Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS — For 51 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has helped feed those in need on Thanksgiving. "[There's] never a break; food insecurity is #1 ... when you're hungry, you're hangry and we want to eliminate that," Stephanie Sanders said. "As long as I'm breathing and able I will continue this mission to feed the hungry to fulfill Mozel Sanders' legacy in feeding the hungry."
WOWO News
Governor Eric Holcomb hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office has announced that he has been hospitalized with pneumonia. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he’s responding well to treatment.”
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
wbaa.org
Indiana passed a new law allowing for some eviction filings to be sealed. Some experts say that law is helping residents
Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed a new law allowing for the sealing of some eviction filings. Now, some experts say the new system is being put to use. During the 2022 legislative session, tenant advocates argued that expungement is a necessary step because eviction filings – even when they don’t lead to an eviction – make it much harder for tenants to find housing again.
