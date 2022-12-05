ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Persistent Violent Felony Offender': Babylon Man On Parole Admits To Home Burglary, DA Says

By Ben Crnic
 4 hours ago

A Long Island man faces significant jail time after admitting to burglarizing a home while on parole, District Attorney officials said.

On Wednesday, May 4, Jose Osorio of Babylon broke into a home in Babylon through a basement window and stole multiple items, including a key fob for a vehicle, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Because the key fob had an Apple air tag attached to it, police were able to track it down to Osorio's address, which identified him as a suspect, Tierney said.

Osorio was then arrested at a local pawn shop while trying to sell the items he stole from the residence, according to Tierney.

After this, police were able to recover many of the proceeds from the burglary during a search of Osorio's home, where he admitted to the crime, Tierney said.

During the time of the break-in, Osorio was already on parole for a prior burglary that he was convicted of in 2003, for which he was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison and released on parole in 2019. Additionally, he was also convinced of a burglary in 1995 and sentenced to four to eight years in prison, according to Tierney.

Because Osorio was already on parole during his most recent burglary, he faces a harsher punishment since he is a "persistent violent felony offender," Tierney said.

Osorio faces 16 years in prison to life when he is sentenced on Monday, January 30, 2023, for second-degree burglary, according to Tierney.

"This disregard for other people’s homes and property is unconscionable. This case demonstrates our continuing commitment to arrest, prosecute and seek significant prison sentences for repeat offenders such as this defendant," Tierney added.

