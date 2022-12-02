Woodstock OKs $3.2 million construction contract for City Center

A rendering of the Woodstock City Center shows designs for a hotel and conference center, retail, restaurants and office space. Special -Tim Vaccaro

Downtown Woodstock is expected to start seeing construction to extend Chambers Street early next year, as part of the City Center project.

The Woodstock City Council unanimously voted Nov. 28 to approve a $3.2 million dollar contract with Winter Construction for the first phase of public infrastructure for the Woodstock City Center project.

The construction contract includes an extension of Chambers Street from Wheeler Street to Arnold Mill Road and the associated closure of East Main Street. It also includes significant site work to include underground detention facilities and grading for green space anticipated to be part of the future development.

The contract was initially for $3.5 million, but according to the city the council has saved $300,000 by voting to allow East Main Street to be closed during the construction.

“This portion of the project would be constructed whether the future private development moves forward or not. It will modernize the entrance to the commercial district on Chambers Street by replacing the current East Main Street interchange, so we are excited to get this project kicked off,” Moon told the council. “The contractor provided us an option to save time and money on the project by allowing them to close East Main Street and staff recommends that you consider approving that option that will shorten construction time and reduce the cost by three hundred thousand dollars.”

The city expects to break ground on the Chambers Street extension in March 2023 and complete it in September 2023.

“When I took office earlier this year, I challenged staff to get this project moving and I am excited to see this step taken this evening,” Mayor Michael Caldwell said.

The second phase of the Woodstock City Center public infrastructure is the parking deck. The city’s development team has initiated design activities for the deck, and is anticipating construction to begin in late 2023.

The Woodstock City Center will involve the redevelopment of about four acres at the southeast corner of East Main Street and Arnold Mill Road. In addition to the parking deck and other public infrastructure, plans for the new City Center include a hotel and conference center, retail and restaurant buildings.