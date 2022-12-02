ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
New York Post

Dow, stocks tumble despite signs of easing inflation

The Dow fell nearly 300 points in uneven trading on Wall Street early Thursday and bond yields pulled back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 299 points, or 0.8%, to 34,297 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2% at 11 am EST. The S&P 500 was flat. The benchmark index was roughly split between gainers and losers, but some big tech stocks weighed down the broader market. Major indexes are coming off of their second straight month of gains. Yields on both short-term and long-term bonds...
Benzinga

Gold Down 1%; China Pharma Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.63% to 34,214.25 while the NASDAQ fell 0.83% to 11,366.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.84% to 4,037.38. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares fell by just...
CNBC

Dow slides 400 points on fears the Fed will keep tightening into a recession

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it steers the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 410 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid by 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively. A hotter-than-expected reading of November ISM...
Benzinga

US Stocks Start Week On Lower Note; Dow Tumbles 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.74% to 34,173.39 while the NASDAQ fell 0.48% to 11,406.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 4,042.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022

U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
Benzinga

3 Chinese Stocks Moving On China's Covid-19 Restriction Rollback

Shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese companies are moving higher Monday after the country lifted some of its Covid-19 restrictions. Morgan Stanley says the IShares MSCI China ETF MCHI is set to jump nearly 15% over the next year as restrictions ease. The China fund's top two holdings are Tencent Holding...
Benzinga

VF Corp, Verve Therapeutics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA shares tumbled 25% to $9.96. Meihua International Medical Technologies named Mr. Xin Wang as new CEO and Mr. Lianzhang Zhao as CFO.
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Benzinga

MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023

Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Benzinga

Analyst: China Could Drive Recovery For Semiconductor Stocks In 2023

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI traded higher by 0.2% on Monday after China relaxed some of its COVID-19 shutdown rules. On Monday, Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya said China's reopening could open the door for significant upside for top semiconductor stocks. Semis Bouncing: The iShares Semiconductor ETF...
Benzinga

