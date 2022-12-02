The Dow fell nearly 300 points in uneven trading on Wall Street early Thursday and bond yields pulled back after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 299 points, or 0.8%, to 34,297 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2% at 11 am EST. The S&P 500 was flat. The benchmark index was roughly split between gainers and losers, but some big tech stocks weighed down the broader market. Major indexes are coming off of their second straight month of gains. Yields on both short-term and long-term bonds...

