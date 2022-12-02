SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT’S AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY CENTER TO HOST EDUCATIONAL EVENT FOR PERSPECTIVE STUDENTS

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - We’ve all driven through neighborhoods looking at Christmas lights and have viewed nativity scenes in home yards and at churches. But one church has set up a spectacular display of 500+ nativities from all over the world. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is celebrating 10 years of the Christmas Nativity Celebration. Ross Smith, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Ark-La-Tex Region, discovered a similar collection on display during his time in Michigan. When he came to Shreveport, he brought the idea and lo and behold the collection continues to grow to this day.

