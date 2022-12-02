SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT’S AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY CENTER TO HOST EDUCATIONAL EVENT FOR PERSPECTIVE STUDENTS

Read full article on original website
KTBS
Former soldier and Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson is devoted to supporting fell veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may know Ken Epperson as a longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner. He’s h…
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
KSLA
Tarver says opponent ‘sanctioned’ negative campaign ads; Arceneaux says claim ‘simply isn’t accurate’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Dec. 2, Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux released a statement asking for the removal of negative ads against his opponent, Senator Greg Tarver. Arceneaux says the political action committee out of Baton Rouge, Watchdog PAC LLC, is allegedly responsible for the ads. “My campaign...
KTBS
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
KTBS
Child injured in shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a shooting that sent a child to the hospital appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 4 p.m., Sunday inside a house in the 2600 block of Essex Street. KTBS 3 has learned that the victim is 12 years old. Officers at...
arizonasuntimes.com
Teacher Posts That Confusing Students About Gender Identity Is Enjoyable
A Louisiana elementary music teacher posted to social media that confusing young students about gender identity and “ignoring” their questions is enjoyable. Blaine Banghart, a teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport, part of the Caddo Parish Public Schools, explained in a Facebook post that it has been enjoyable to confuse young students about gender identity purposefully, Fox News reported.
KTBS
Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
ktalnews.com
SPD investigating shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport Saturday night. According to online dispatch Caddo 911, there were as many as 18 units responding to a shooting at 9:10 p.m. on W 70th Street and Jewella. KTAL has a crew on the scene and will provide...
KTBS
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
KSLA
Willis-Knighton Health receives prestigious healthcare awards
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System has been named as a recipient of the WebMD Choice Awards and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. WebMD is a national online provider of health information that has awarded Willis-Knighton the Patient Choice Award and the Medscape Physician Choice Award. The hospital received accolades for oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, and gastroenterology. The WebMD Patient Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a patient’s point of view, while the Medscape Physician Choice Award identifies the best health systems from a doctor’s point of view. Both awards are given to hospitals in the top 30% of patient care and physician preference.
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
ktalnews.com
Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
ktalnews.com
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Salvation Army Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier falls on buzzer beater in Lake Charles tournament; Texas High defeats Airline
The Bossier Bearkats lost a heartbreaker to Lake Charles College Prep 45-44 Saturday in the consolation semifinals of The Showdown in the Lake in Lake Charles. Lake Charles College won on a buzzer beater. Kerel Woods and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tahj Roots added...
KTBS
Crash injures two and closes part of LA Highway 169
CADDO PARISH, La- Louisiana Highway 169 is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to Interstate 20 following a major crash that sent one man to the hospital, said Sheriff Steve Prator. At approximately 9:19 p.m. deputies were dispatched to LA-169 following a major crash. Deputies said a white Hyundai traveling...
KPLC TV
Iowa hosts North DeSoto in state football semifinals
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa YellowJackets make their first-ever semifinal appearance tonight. The top-seeded Yellow Jackets (11-1) host the fourth-seeded North DeSoto Griffins (11-1) at 7 p.m. in the Non-Select Division II football playoffs. The winner will play either No. 6 Lutcher (12-1) or No. 2 West Feliciana (12-0)...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton splits games in Ouachita Parish event
The Haughton Lady Bucs split games at Ouachita Parish Saturday, defeating the host team 53-39 and falling to Alexandria 53-52. Abbie Hooper scored 15, Skylar Branch 13 and Bella Hammond 11 against Ouachita Parish. Sara White led the Lady Bucs with 22 points against Alexandria. Hammond chipped in 13, and...
arklatexweekend.com
See more than 500 nativities at this wonderful celebration
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - We’ve all driven through neighborhoods looking at Christmas lights and have viewed nativity scenes in home yards and at churches. But one church has set up a spectacular display of 500+ nativities from all over the world. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is celebrating 10 years of the Christmas Nativity Celebration. Ross Smith, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Ark-La-Tex Region, discovered a similar collection on display during his time in Michigan. When he came to Shreveport, he brought the idea and lo and behold the collection continues to grow to this day.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Parkway, Bossier, Airline, PCA win
Parkway, Bossier, Airline and Providence Classical Academy were all winners Friday night. Parkway defeated Haughton 72-59 on the final day of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational. The Panthers went 2-1 in the three-day event, improving to 3-2. Haughton went 1-2. The Bucs dropped to 5-5 overall. Chance Snell led Parkway...
