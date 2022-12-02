ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Senate passes marijuana medication bill

The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
The Hill

House Democrats call on Biden administration to renew Haitian migrant protections

A group of 17 House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to renew a key immigration program protecting Haitians in the United States. In a letter led by Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), the lawmakers asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.
Benzinga

DOJ's Concerns Over Marijuana Banking Act Complicating Law Enforcement Operations Seem Resolved

The Department of Justice issued a memo to congressional leaders regarding the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) indicating its concerns about the bill. According to the department, the language in the initial House bill “could significantly complicate law enforcement investigations and prosecutions,” as first reported Punchbowl News.
Benzinga

Trump's Surprise Christmas Present to Joe Biden is Still Moving Markets

No one could predict what President Donald Trump would do in the last days of December 2020, and stunned onlookers could only wait and hope. One lobbyist recalled how he didn’t dare to bring up the elephant in the room as Trump debated signing the $900 billion COVID recovery stimulus bill into law.
Big Country News

Wyoming Governor Sues Biden Administration Over oil and gas Contracts

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
