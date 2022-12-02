Read full article on original website
Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by climate change
Story at a glance The money will be used to help three tribes in Alaska and Washington whose homes are threatened by climate change. The three communities have experienced severe erosion that is projected to destroy critical infrastructure. Funds are being provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping tax and climate change bill…
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
Deadline passes for Biden admin to appeal ruling against transgender mandate, plaintiffs hail 'great news'
A deadline passed last week for the Biden administration to appeal a federal court's ruling blocking a mandate requiring doctors to perform gender reassignment surgery.
Senate passes marijuana medication bill
The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by Marijuana Users
President Joe Biden, who recently issued a mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders, says cannabis consumption should not be treated as a crime. His administration nevertheless defends the federal ban on gun possession by marijuana users, arguing that Second Amendment rights are limited to "law-abiding citizens." Last week, a federal...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Lawmaker explains what Democrats are planning to do with Trump's tax documents
Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), who sits on the House Ways and Means committee, explains how Democrats are planning to investigate former President Donald Trump's taxes after the Supreme Court cleared the way for their release.
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
House Democrats call on Biden administration to renew Haitian migrant protections
A group of 17 House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to renew a key immigration program protecting Haitians in the United States. In a letter led by Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Mondaire Jones (N.Y.), the lawmakers asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.
I’m a longtime NC conservative. I want US lawmakers to find a way to help ‘Dreamers’
I’m counting on Sen. Tillis to help find a bipartisan compromise on DACA. | Letters to the editor
Benzinga
DOJ's Concerns Over Marijuana Banking Act Complicating Law Enforcement Operations Seem Resolved
The Department of Justice issued a memo to congressional leaders regarding the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) indicating its concerns about the bill. According to the department, the language in the initial House bill “could significantly complicate law enforcement investigations and prosecutions,” as first reported Punchbowl News.
Trump's Surprise Christmas Present to Joe Biden is Still Moving Markets
No one could predict what President Donald Trump would do in the last days of December 2020, and stunned onlookers could only wait and hope. One lobbyist recalled how he didn’t dare to bring up the elephant in the room as Trump debated signing the $900 billion COVID recovery stimulus bill into law.
Sen. Chris Murphy doesn't think Democrats have 60 votes for assault weapons ban
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said Senate Democrats don't have the 60 votes needed to advance an assault weapons ban bill but expressed optimism on CNN's "State of the Union" that something could get done in the next Congress if Democrats keep their seat in Georgia.
Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
Wyoming Governor Sues Biden Administration Over oil and gas Contracts
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
