DC Lottery

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

DC 2 Evening

2-0

(two, zero)

DC 2 Midday

8-2

(eight, two)

DC 3 Evening

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

DC 3 Midday

5-6-8

(five, six, eight)

DC 4 Evening

2-1-2-1

(two, one, two, one)

DC 4 Midday

7-5-5-8

(seven, five, five, eight)

DC 5 Evening

3-8-4-5-0

(three, eight, four, five, zero)

DC 5 Midday

4-3-5-9-0

(four, three, five, nine, zero)

Lucky For Life

04-08-20-25-34, Lucky Ball: 16

(four, eight, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Mega Millions

01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000

The Associated Press

