DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:
DC 2 Evening
2-0
(two, zero)
DC 2 Midday
8-2
(eight, two)
DC 3 Evening
6-4-5
(six, four, five)
DC 3 Midday
5-6-8
(five, six, eight)
DC 4 Evening
2-1-2-1
(two, one, two, one)
DC 4 Midday
7-5-5-8
(seven, five, five, eight)
DC 5 Evening
3-8-4-5-0
(three, eight, four, five, zero)
DC 5 Midday
4-3-5-9-0
(four, three, five, nine, zero)
Lucky For Life
04-08-20-25-34, Lucky Ball: 16
(four, eight, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Mega Millions
01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
