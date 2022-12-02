ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Midday” game were:

4-3-5-9-0

(four, three, five, nine, zero)

