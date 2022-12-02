ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 4 Midday” game were:

7-5-5-8

(seven, five, five, eight)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

University of Phoenix Supports Willing Warriors’ New Grand Lodge Delivering Life-Changing Retreats for Military Service Members

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- University of Phoenix is proud to support nonprofit Willing Warriors at the ground-breaking ceremony for a future Grand Lodge on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Haymarket, Virginia. Willing Warriors is a charitable organization currently operating the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run and providing cost-free retreat stays and programs that positively impact wounded, ill, and injured service members, disabled veterans, and their families. The new six-bedroom Grand Lodge includes a 2,000-square-foot multi-purpose activity space to host expanded Warrior group programs for post-traumatic stress counseling, job training, entrepreneurial training, and technology training. In 2022, the University of Phoenix...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
587K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy